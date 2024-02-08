LEGO Fortnite Patch v28.20: Slice and Dice Your Way to Victory with the Hunting Dagger!

Gear up for excitement, LEGO builders! Patch v28.20 for LEGO Fortnite has arrived, bringing thrilling additions to the beloved brick-tastic mode. Sharpen your blades and explore new possibilities with the Hunting Dagger, a versatile melee weapon perfect for stealthy takedowns. The update also expands your minifigure wardrobe with a fresh batch of iconic LEGO Styles.

Key Highlights:

New Weapon: Hunting Dagger: This craftable melee weapon offers a tactical alternative to swords. Wield it to silently eliminate unsuspecting foes or engage in close-quarters combat. Each rarity tier (Common to Epic) boasts unique crafting requirements, adding a fun layer of resource gathering.

Additional LEGO Styles: Patch v28.20 unlocks LEGO versions of 14 popular Fortnite outfits, including Black Widow, Blitz Brigade, and Launch Day Lewis Hamilton. Show off your fandom and personalize your minifigure with these exciting new styles!

Building & Gameplay Improvements: The update focuses on refining the LEGO Fortnite experience with various enhancements. Expect smoother building mechanics, optimized combat interactions, and bug fixes for a more polished gameplay flow.

Beyond the Headlines:

The Hunting Dagger can be used to harvest resources, offering tactical flexibility.

Each LEGO Style retains the original outfit’s customization options, allowing for further personalization.

The update includes bug fixes specifically addressing issues with building, item interactions, and stability.

Excited to jump into the action? Here’s what you need to know:

Release Date: February 7, 2024

Platform: Available on all platforms where Fortnite is accessible.

Update Size: Varies depending on your platform.

Patch Notes: Check the official Fortnite website for detailed information on all changes and fixes.

Hunt Your Way to Victory with the Hunting Dagger:

This craftable melee weapon adds a stealthy dimension to your arsenal. Silently eliminate unsuspecting opponents or engage in tense close-quarters duels. Discover diverse crafting options for each rarity tier (Common to Epic), encouraging strategic resource gathering. The Hunting Dagger isn’t just for combat; use it to strategically harvest resources, adding another layer of tactical depth.

Dress to Impress with New LEGO Styles:

Expand your minifigure’s wardrobe with 14 beloved Fortnite outfits reimagined in LEGO glory! Show off your fandom and personalize your character with styles like Black Widow, Blitz Brigade, and Launch Day Lewis Hamilton. Each LEGO Style retains the original outfit’s customization options, allowing for even more unique minifigures.

Building and Gameplay Enhancements:

Patch v28.20 goes beyond new content, focusing on refining the overall LEGO Fortnite experience. Enjoy smoother building mechanics with less snapping and improved block placement. Optimized combat interactions ensure fairer duels and more responsive gunplay. Additionally, various bug fixes address issues with building limitations, item interactions, and stability, paving the way for a more polished and enjoyable playtime.

Ready to Dive In?

The update is available now on all platforms where Fortnite is accessible. Download it today to experience the thrill of the Hunting Dagger, personalize your minifigure with exciting LEGO Styles, and enjoy the smoother building and gameplay experience. For detailed patch notes and specific bug fixes, check the official Fortnite website.

Unleash your inner ninja with the Hunting Dagger and strut your stuff in fresh LEGO Styles! Patch v28.20 for LEGO Fortnite promises an exciting new chapter in your brick-tastic adventures.