There is a lot more to the world of cryptocurrency than Bitcoin, even though this is the most popular coin in the market today. For those who are looking for new investment in the digital realm or are interested in learning more about the industry as a whole, you need to become familiar with more than just Bitcoin.

Dogecoin is a great place to get started as this is becoming just as famous as Bitcoin.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was originally created as a backlash to the joke cryptocurrencies that were coming into the market in the early days of 2013.

If you are familiar with internet culture, then you will be aware of the meme Doge, which was based on an image of a Shiba Inu dog. Using this as their inspiration, the creators Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin, where the token of the currency is DOGE.

Even though it started as a joke response, Dogecoin is now one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies on the market today, and it is currently worth more than eBay.

Dogecoin is a digital currency that supports peer-to-peer transactions on a decentralized network. Like all other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin allows for secure and private transactions that do not need to be overseen by capital like banks.

This makes it a versatile currency that can be used for a range of purposes, and it is a highly valuable asset in the market today.

How To Buy Dogecoin

Dogecoin has become a very popular digital asset following public endorsement from Elon Musk, which is why it is now worth more than the shopping website eBay.

This is perhaps why you may be interested in buying Dogecoin and getting into the market while it is still relevant. Like all other cryptocurrencies, DOGE allows for private and secure global transactions as it runs on a blockchain.

Dogecoin is the blockchain that controls and holds the DOGE token, and investors can buy into the market by exchanging their currency for the DOGE coin.

If you are interested in buying Dogecoin, or any other cryptocurrency for that matter, then you will need to register to an exchange platform like Swyftx. This is a currency exchange platform that supports over 250 digital assets, including Dogecoin.

Swyftx supports the buying and selling of cryptocurrency and has a great trading platform that allows you to connect with global markets.

To get started on Swyftx, you will need to first make an account.

This is a simple process that requires personal information, as well as digital verification. This makes it easy and quick to sign up to Swyftx, where you can buy cryptocurrency, like DOGE.

Swyftx is a great platform for cryptocurrency traders as it has a range of articles and guides, which are excellent educational tools. This is a secure website that is used by global traders in all forms of digital assets.

To get started in digital assets and buy Dogecoin, click here to register with Swyftx.