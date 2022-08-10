Last minute gift ideas for Raksha Bandhan

Ads

We know that the relationship between a brother and sister is sacred. However, with the coming occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we sometimes battle to put our feelings into suitable words which convey the depth of our feelings. At such times, thoughtful gifts do the job. This Rakhi, you have the perfect moment to make the expression of gratitude with these super useful options. If he/she is gadget-obsessed, then you must check out the below-listed tech-gifts which are ideal to amuse anyone at once.

For your fitness enthusiast sibling

Is your sibling a fitness enthusiast? This be their perfect companion for exercise! Sennheiser’s Sports TWS earbuds offer high quality and excellent sound which makes it perfect for every workout. It delivers superior audio performances for fitness enthusiasts. The Ergonomic Fit of the earbuds helps the user to enjoy a comfortable and secure fit no matter how intense the exercise. It entails a unique Adaptable Acoustic feature offers the choice of either Open or Closed ear adapters, that match with special EQ modes to provide the perfect setting for your exercise. It has a TrueResponse transducer and the acoustic system is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver that delivers full bass and superior clarity without distortion. It delivers 9 hours playback time and a further 18 hours with on-the-go charging via the case, for a total of 27 hours. They are available at INR 10,990 across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com & Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets in India.

For the one who is audiophile Sibling

This Raksha Bandhan surprise your sibling with a TWS that offers an excellent audio experience! Sennheiser’s MTW 3 are inspired by great sound. The earpieces have a large and distinct Sennheiser logo on their flat outer surfaces, small ear wings to aid in getting a good fit, and silicone ear tips that have a layer of foam across the openings. The logo area is touch-sensitive for controls. They offer unrivaled high-fidelity sound with the TrueResponse technology. With these, experience the Next-generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation which automatically adjusts to your environment. The cherries on the top are the three noise cancelling microphones on each earbud that make sure people only hear you and not your surroundings. With the IPX4 splash resistance these earbuds can keep up with life under every circumstance. Gift these to your friend and let them enjoy music all day, all the time! These are available at INR 19,990 across online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com , Amazon.in and other leading electronic outlets in India in black and graphite colour options.

For your blogger sibling- YETI X and YETI Nano

For your sibling who loves to create content then without second thoughts we have the best gift idea for Rakhi. Give them an experience of best that can elevate his streaming and recording with clear broadcast vocal sound. Yeti X and Yeti Nano that comes with Blue VO!CE software with built-in effects and are compatible with various platforms from gaming, live streaming, YouTube content creation, and home studio work, to providing broadcast-quality recording. Yeti X is retailed INR 17,495 at and Yeti Nano at INR 9,995/-.

For the one who loves POP colours

Logitech’s one of the funkiest looking Keyboards and Mice available from Logitech, The POP mouse has a small footprint and offers silent clicks, and can easily be stored in the handbags. The Logitech POP keyboard also looks great and comes with dedicated emoji keys, the mechanical setup also adds to the feel factor of using the keyboard. The POP keyboard and mice work with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPad, and iOS. Being a Logitech device, reliability and durability is given. POP Keys is retailed at INR 9995 and POP Mouse at INR 2995. For more information on the Logitech, please visit our website , blog or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram

For your sibling Music enthusiast

​Sennheiser’s iconic HD 25 headphones are a gift that any creator and audio lover will adore. Considered an industry standard for broadcasters and DJs, they deliver exceptional performance in loud environments, combine robust construction with low weight, and offer the option of one-ear listening. Capable of handling very high sound pressure levels and of extremely robust construction, the closed-back HD 25s perform exceptionally well in loud environments where they offer high attenuation of background noise.

The simplest way to truly superior sound: the MKE 200

​An external, on-camera mic is a brilliant gift for creators using DSLR and mirrorless cameras or phones. A great mic can overcome the poor sound from built-in mics and transform video with high quality audio. Easy to use and tough enough for creative adventures, Sennheiser’s MKE 200 is the ideal present to help your sibling really step up their audio game. The microphone has built-in wind protection and integrated shock absorption to make it as compact as possible.