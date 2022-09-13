Lapcare launches sleek design Portable Bluetooth speakers in India

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands dealing in the smartphone, tablet, and laptop accessories has announced the launch of the LBS-004 Bluetooth Speaker in the Indian market. With its promise of pristine sound quality and a one-of-a-kind output, the LBS-004 Bluetooth Speaker is scouted to give an out-of-the-world experience for music enthusiasts.

LBS-004 Bluetooth Speaker has unique attributes that allow them to provide the most remarkable performance possible. It is easily supported with a max U disk and TF card. It is a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker that has a very modern & sleek design as well as delivers a pre-eminent performance. It’s lightweight, measuring 0.381 Kg makes it easy to carry around anywhere. The device contains 2 drivers each with a size of 45 mm that supports a wattage of 5W.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare stated, “We are overjoyed with our newest entrant for the Indian market since it is the perfect combination of durability and appearance with no compromise in sound quality. With Bluetooth speaker LBS-004 we want our customers to enjoy top-notch music wherever they go. To deliver our promise we have worked extremely hard to develop the product in the best interests of our customers and we hope that the product matches their expectations.”

The unique feature of the LBS-004 Bluetooth Speaker has an input of DC-5V, its frequency response is 80Hz-18.5KHz, its Bluetooth transmission range of ≥10 m, and it comes with a box size of 183x60x60mm. The battery life of this device is spectacular with the main volume adjusting high capacity lithium battery. Talking about performance the output power is (10W) PMPO.

Key Specifications: –