KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon (MATIC) 

KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has just announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world.

KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. KuCoin Wallet has strived to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets for its users while allowing them to have full control of their private keys and, thus, full ownership of their digital assets.

Polygon strives to solve the scalability and usability challenges while considering leverage and decentralization as the backbone for existing developer community-based ecosystems. The newly launched Polygon zkEVM Public Testnet offers greater capital efficiency while enabling projects to build fast, low-fee decentralized applications on Ethereum and Polygon PoS.

High transaction costs can limit users’ activities and even prevent some users from participating in the ecosystem altogether. The full integration of the Polygon ecosystem will make transactions on KuCoin Wallet faster and cheaper and provide KuCoin Wallet users with easy access to various DApps on Polygon.

The head of KuCoin Wallet, Jeff Haul, points out, “We are excited to work with Polygon, which has been dedicated to building a thriving ecosystem and continuously expanding its technical capabilities. With its scalability, speed, and low network fees, we attempt to provide the best experience for our users. Also, Polygon PoS has emerged as a hub for some of the most important Web3 projects. With Polygon as one of our partners, we can integrate more innovative Web3 features in the future to make users explore the Web3 world in a comprehensive way.”

To promote its DeFi experience for the Polygon ecosystem, KuCoin Wallet will be launching the Polygon Ecosystem Carnival in association with Polygon, MMFinance, Meshswap, PoolTogether, Stader, and Zignaly with a prize pool of $35,000 and mysterious NFTs.