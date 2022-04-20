Key features of OnePlus Nord Buds leaks online ahead of April 28 launch

Among the devices that OnePlus has confirmed will be launched in India during its much publicized April 28 event is the OnePlus Nord Buds. The OnePlus Nord Buds is going to be the first accessory that the Chinese company would be launching in India that forms part of its OnePlus Nord series. Now, with the launch being just days away, some key features of the true wireless earbuds have surfaced online thanks to tipster Mukul Sharma.

According to what Mukul Sharma has to reveal, the OnePlus Nord Buds will come with 12.4 mm ultra large drivers and will support Dolby Atmos. The true wireless earbuds is also tipped to have a 30 hours battery life which would be inclusive of the charging case as well. However, it is not known how much battery life the earbuds alone is able to provide for or how much the battery case can deliver. However, what is known is that the earbuds will come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Other details known at the moment include compatibility with Bluetooth 5.2. It will likely come in shades of Moonlight White and Twilight Black. As for its expected price, it likely is going to be in the vicinity of Rs, 5,000 which makes it sort of an entry level premium offering.

OnePlus has earlier confirmed it will launch the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28. Further, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be the third in the Nord series set to be launched in India. The company had earlier launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 while the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is all set for launch next week.

