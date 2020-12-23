Every business is trying to capitalize on the numerous benefits of wireless technology. Going wireless makes it easier for businesses to take up cloud computing and implement a remote working and other policies that require remote business network access. It’s also much cheaper installing and maintaining a wireless network system. Additionally, owing to the fact that most wireless assets are kept inside buildings, the business can save a fortune in security costs in the long run. Read on for factors to consider when setting up a wireless network if you want to enjoy all these benefits.

1. Budget

In the IT world, the best products and services are those that have a higher cost. You certainly want the best, but if that requires you to part with more than your budget allows, then it would be best to find another solution. There are installation companies that offer flexible financial solutions that you might want to check out. These should come in handy if what you are looking for is a favorable funding model, not an all-round cheaper solution.

2. The network’s purpose

What are you looking to solve with your wireless network? Do you only want to facilitate local device interconnection or enable workers to access the company network from remote locations too? Knowing the solutions you are looking for will help you acquire infrastructure that will meet your networking needs and offer a decent return on investment.

3. Cybersecurity

Vulnerability to external cyber threats is perhaps the biggest disadvantage of wireless networks. You have to try to bolster your defense on both the software and hardware aspects. Your router should be calibrated with the WPA2 encryption protocol and secured with a strong password. It should also be equipped with a VPN for an extra layer of protection. To ensure the router’s security features are always up to date, update its firmware each time a new version is released.

4. Scalability

If your company has any expansion plans, you must consider the scalability of the wireless infrastructure you invest in. Check the number of ethernet ports in your network’s switch. If it’s higher than that of endpoints, you can get on with your plans. Note that switches with more ethernet ports are relatively costly. However, if your growth plans suggest you will need all those ports in the future, go ahead and buy one, as it will prove more cost-effective in the long run.

5. Signal range

Businesses that cover massive floor areas or house dense signal-blocking materials might need more than just a router to get the signal to reach all corners of their premises. If tests reveal signal weakness or dead spots in certain areas, consider investing in signal-boosting equipment such as signal extenders and repeaters. Signal consistency is important if you want to get maximum productivity from all desks and departments in your business.

Endnote

Consider these factors when setting up a wireless network for your small business. Your aim throughout the process should be to set up a network that simplifies communication and file transfer within the company and protects your business data from unauthorized access.