Kent‘s Kuhl Stylish Fans introduces Platin Series of Fans

Are you looking for a stylish and functional fan to cool down your new interiors? Look no further than the “Platin” Series of Kuhl Stylish Fan.

The state of the art energy saving celling fans have been launched by country’s leading water purifiers and appliances brand Kent RO Systems Limited.

The newly launched Platin series is designed to be the perfect addition to any modern interior, with its sleek and stylish design. The fan features a minimalist aesthetic that complements a wide range of decor styles and colors.

In addition to its good looks, the Kuhl Stylish Fan is also incredibly functional. It features three different speed settings, allowing you to easily adjust the airflow to suit your comfort level. The fan also has an oscillating feature, which distributes the cool air throughout the room, ensuring that you stay comfortable no matter where you are. What’s more, the Kuhl Stylish Fan is also incredibly energy-efficient, making it an environmentally friendly choice for your home or office. The fan consumes very little electricity, and its quiet operation won’t disturb your work or sleep.

Some of the notable features of the Kuhl Platin series are:

Energy-Efficient: The fan operates on less power than traditional fans, which helps reduce energy consumption and costs.

Silent Operation: The BLDC motor operates quietly, making the fan ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms, or other areas where peace and quiet are important.

Remote Control: The fan comes with a remote control, allowing you to adjust the fan speed, turn the fan on or off, and set a timer, all from the comfort of your couch or bed.

LED Lights: Some models of Kent’s BLDC fan come with LED lights that provide a warm, ambient glow and can be controlled using the remote control.

High-Quality Design: The fan is made from high-quality materials, ensuring that it is both durable and attractive.

Long Life: The brushless DC motor used in the fan is designed to last much longer than traditional brushed motors, which can save you money in the long run.

Overall, Kent’s BLDC fan is an excellent choice for those looking for an efficient, reliable, and stylish fan for their home or office. Whether you’re looking to keep cool during the summer or circulate air year-round, the Kent BLDC fan is a great option to consider.

Another highlight of the Kühl Stylish Fans PLATIN SERIES is that it effectively circulates warm air to the lower half of the room in reverse mode, keeping you warm during the winter.

Importantly, Kühl Platin Series uses only 38 watts of power to save up to 65% on electricity. Platin D4 and D8 are two models in the series that complement many types of décor with ease and elegance. Kühl BLDC fans use a third of the energy of conventional induction fans, which are powered by induction motor technology. A Kühl BLDC fan uses only 28 watts of power at full speed compared to an average induction fan’s 80 watts. This indicates that Kühl BLDC fans can save up to 65% of their energy consumption.

So why wait? If you’re looking for the ultimate solution for your new interiors, choose the Kuhl Stylish Fan today. It’s the perfect combination of style, functionality, and efficiency.

The Kuhl Stylish Fans are available online and offline both through the Kent’s dedicated sales Channels.

The Platin series is priced at Rs. 23,299, Rs. 19,849, 20399 and Rs. 18,949.