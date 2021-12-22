As technology progresses, so how the security cameras. Gone are the days when people needed special equipment and a large sum of cash to get a security camera unit installed. To ease things out, smart security cameras came into the market. Over the last 2 years, the smart security camera scene has blown up in the country. We have some quality products from both dedicated security camera brands and other consumer electronics brands.
Kent has been a household name in the Indian market for its RO systems followed by Air Purifiers, blenders, and other kitchen appliances. Now the brand has dabbled into the security equipment space with the Kent Cam Eye 360 Security Camera. This is your regular run of the mill 360 smart camera which is feature-packed up to the brim.
Coming in at a price point of INR 3,999, the Kent Cam Eye 360 Security Camera is on the pricer side of things. So, should you invest in the Cam Eye 360? We used the smart camera for a little over two weeks, and here’s our full review.
Kent Cam Eye 360 Specifications
- Video Resolution: Up to 1080p 30fps
- Video Format: H264
- Audio: Full Duplex-2 Way Communication
- Storage: Micro-SD Card: up to 128GB
- Connectivity: 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi (802.11/b/g/n)
- Software: Kent CamEye available for Android & iOS, OTA updates on the camera
- Power: 110V – 240V, MicroUSB connector
- Other Features: Continuous Real-time monitoring, IR Night Vision, Motion Detection, Car Parking, Person Detection, Still Image, Face Mask Detection
Box Contents
Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:
- Security Camera
- Power Adapter
- Cable
- Mounting plate
- Screws
Design & Installation
In a sea of dome-shaped 360 cameras, the Kent Cam Eye 360 stands out with its mostly squared out design with a circular base. The camera is available in just a single shade and there is a two-tone finish on it. On the front, you get the camera lens, LED, and mics. The microSD card slot, the reset button and the speaker grill are placed on the backside.
The camera uses a microUSB connector which is better than the barrel connectors the competition offers in the same price bracket. The bottom of the camera has the mounting plate attached, which the screws bundled within the package. While this is an indoor/outdoor product, there is the word on the IP rating.
Coming to the installation, the whole process is easy and the camera can be mounted in either direction. All the necessary screws and fixtures are bundled in the box, along with the cable.
Next up is the pairing process, which is done via the Kent CamEye app that is available for both Android and iOS. Upon opening the app, you are prompted to make a Kent account and then add the camera as a new device. From there on the process of booting and setting up the camera is straightforward.
Features & Performance
You get support for Night Vision, meaning the camera can record in nigh time, for this Kent has added extra LEDs. The camera can record up to 1080p videos in H264, which consumes quite a lot of storage. In comparison, some of its competitors can record in H265, where file sizes are small, and you don’t lose out on the footage quality as well. The footage retention will be a big deal since the maximum sized card the camera can take is 128GB. While you can switch between different resolutions for saved footage, going with 1080p will hold just 2 weeks of footage on the card.
There is motion detection, intruder detection alarm system, motion tracking and more. Another feature nifty feature is that camera can record footage even if it has been cut off from the internet. The CamEye 360 app also allows for cloud backup, meaning you can offload some of the important clips onto the cloud. There is native support for Amazon Alexa and the camera can easily be paired with any of the Echo smart speakers/ displays.
The camera also has a two-way communication option using which you can carry a conversation with, say, a delivery person visiting your place to drop off a package. An intruder alarm system is also present in the camera which can be handy in certain situations. Another feature that we believe should be present on more cameras is the Privacy mode, here within the CamEye app you can designate certain spots which are off-limits to the camera, thereby maintaining privacy
The Review
Kent Cam Eye 360 Security Camera
The Kent Cam Eye 360 security camera checks all the basics that you’d be needing from a smart security camera. It has a robust app, the activity detection algo is on point and there is even an option to record footage without internet connectivity. That being said, there are some negatives as well. For one the Lack of H.265 recording capability eats up quite the space on the SD card which is already capped at 128GB. The camera at the time of writing this review is priced at INR 3,999 which is on the higher side when compared to other popular options from TP-Link, Xiaomi or even Realme.
PROS
- Ease of Use
- Activity Detection
- Continuous Recording support
- Privacy Mode
CONS
- Lack of H.265 recording support
- Limited storage
Review Breakdown
-
Build
-
Features
-
Performance
-
Price