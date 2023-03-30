Keep Your Home Squeaky Clean in Style with Samsung’s New Bespoke Jet & Robotic Vacuum Cleaners; Remove 99.999% Dust

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched its premium range of vacuum cleaners in India – The Bespoke Jet™, a stick-type cordless vacuum, and the powerful and intuitive Robotic Jet Bot+. The new upgraded line-up of vacuum cleaners is customized for Indian consumers that not only offers effortless cleaning solutions but also comes in stunning designs that complement the indoors of every living space. Designed and developed to fit right into the living rooms of modern households, the new range ensures 99.999% dust-free cleaning* with a Multi-layered Filtration System.

Bespoke is a concept by Samsung wherein it aims to design home appliances that are stunningly beautiful and express the individual taste of its user. Samsung’s Bespoke is a lineup of Refrigerators, Microwaves and now Vacuum Cleaners designed to be a part of a person’s home décor, reflecting their aesthetic preferences and elements of identity. Coming with ultrachic Bespoke designs, the vacuum cleaners not only promise seamless cleaning sessions but also enhance the style quotient of indoor spaces.

Bespoke Jet™ comes with an innovative design that is first in its class and offers an effortless and hygienic cleaning experience. In addition to its All-in-One Clean Station™, a dock that charges your vacuum cleaner and automatically empties the dustbin, the Bespoke Jet™ is lighter and is equipped with a more enhanced Digital Inverter Motor than its predecessor for even more powerful cleaning. Available in two variants – Bespoke Jet™ Pro Extra, a vacuum cleaner + a mop, in Midnight Blue color, and Bespoke Jet™ Pet, a dry vacuum in Woody Green color, the Bespoke Jet™ range comes with powerful 210W suction capability, allowing consumers to enjoy cleaning that is comfortable too.

With this new line-up, Samsung has forayed into robotic vacuum cleaners for the first time in India while demonstrating cutting-edge innovations via intelligent solutions to optimize home cleaning routines for consumers. Robotic Jet Bot+ comes with a clean station to auto-empty the dustbin, smart connectivity and control through the SmartThings app, voice recognition and LiDAR sensor-based navigation.

Priced INR 65,900 onwards, the new line-up will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and the new Samsung Shop App in addition to leading online store – Amazon.

“Consumer focus towards a hygienic lifestyle has increased multi-folds. Our new line-up of vacuum cleaners has been designed to address consumer needs for hygiene and convenience along with great aesthetics, and best-in-class technology. An all-in-one clean station, 99.999% multi-layered filtration system, Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and LiDAR sensor-based navigation make our vacuum cleaners the best choice for modern consumers. With our Bespoke Jet™ and Jet Bot+ vacuum cleaners, we are confident to improve the lifestyle of consumers by making cleaning more convenient,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, at Samsung India.