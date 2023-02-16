Keep your chats in check with WhatsApp

Over 2 billion people worldwide now use WhatsApp every day to connect with friends, family and businesses, collectively sending more than 100 billion messages to each other every day.

To help manage your messages, and ensure you have the privacy you need, when you need it, WhatsApp has several features to give you greater control over your conversations. From silently leaving the groups you no longer need, or muting your mates when you need some downtime, find the top features WhatsApp recommends for keeping your chats in check.