Justdial surpasses 17 crore users in Q1 FY 2024, achieves INR 247 crore operating revenue milestone

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, online platforms have emerged as key players in connecting consumers with various services. Among them, Justdial, India’s leading local search engine, has been making headlines with its extraordinary performance in the first quarter of FY 2024. Witnessing a staggering record traffic of 17.04 crore unique users during this period, Justdial has solidified its position as a go-to destination for crores seeking local information and services.

The growth is despite significantly reducing its advertising expenses, spending only one-third of its pre-COVID budget. In a competitive e-commerce era where start-ups and corporates are bleeding money to stay afloat, Justdial stands as an exception, consistently avoiding any loss-making quarters. Q1 FY 2024 has also been a record-breaking revenue quarter, where it witnessed 33% growth in revenue, standing at 247 crores.

Justdial’s reliable directory of 3.8 crore businesses and customer reviews has become a valuable resource for making informed choices for present-day users, who are heavily influenced by online reviews and ratings. Its user-friendly interface made it accessible to people of all ages, simplifying the process of finding nearby businesses and services. The revamp of mobile and desktop platforms has increased the accessibility of businesses and has further boosted user engagement and retention.

Justdial boasts of more than 5 lakh paid customers, benefiting from increased visibility and more customers. With an average annual subscription price of Rs.18,000 – Rs.20,000, the packages offered are highly affordable and value for money for business owners. To highlight the growth stories of the businesses that have grown with Justdial, they have started a campaign called ‘Justdial ki kahaani, Customers ki Zubaani’. This campaign is a step in the direction of showcasing the growth of SMEs, despite their business location and category. From an astrologer to a Multispecialty hospital, each of them has had a journey of steep growth; their investments with Justdial have grown, as have their customers and earnings.

Commenting on the record-breaking traffic and growth seen in the last quarter, Chief Growth Officer of Justdial, Mr. Shwetank Dixit, said, “At Justdial, our unwavering commitment lies in adopting a user-centric approach, ensuring the utmost usability and accessibility of our platforms for both end-users and listed businesses. The remarkable milestone of over 17 crore users and highest ever revenue of INR 247 crore is a testament of the trust bestowed upon us by our valued users and vendors alike. With a legacy spanning nearly three decades, our journey of continuous evolution and innovation enables Justdial to retain its position as India’s no. 1 local search engine. We acknowledge the critical role we play in fulfilling the growth aspirations of local businesses and will continue delivering exceptional services and experiences to all our stakeholders.”

As Justdial continues to set new milestones, its exceptional performance in Q1 FY 2024 reflects the platform’s unwavering commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and enabling businesses to thrive. With a growing user base, robust revenue growth, and a strong foundation of trusted information, Justdial remains at the forefront of India’s digital landscape. The company’s ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and its user-centric approach pave the way for a promising future as it continues to connect millions of users with essential local services and businesses.