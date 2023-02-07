Just Corseca Launches ‘SUSHI GRANDE’ Portable 40W Stereo Wireless Speaker

Take your music with you, or start a party wherever you are — this portable wireless speaker is an instant party starter, waiting for your command. Leading gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand Just Corseca, announces its highly portable and extremely powerful wireless speaker SUSHI GRANDE. This little wonder can help you with work and entertainment, while also being a party lover with its thunderous sound.

Having a personal music speaker that can be carried along with you in a backpack or suitcase is normal. But having a SUSHI GRANDE in your bag can be a head-turner. The speaker has a delicious design with a sturdy look that also complements its outstanding performance. Complete with a silicone-ABS body, surrounded with fabric, and sporting an elegant lanyard, the speaker is destined to draw eyeballs from its surroundings. With unquestionable durability and portability, this stud has all the buttons on the body itself that makes operating it easy, user-friendly, and fun.

Experience the power of every beat with the SUSHI GRANDE’s super BASS. The in-built advanced digital signal processor and the twin 20W drivers deliver crisp treble, perfect mids, and specially enhanced bass at any volume. It’s an auditory experience that’s truly unparalleled. Compatible with all smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, TVs, MP3 players, and everything else that is either Bluetooth-enabled or has an Audio-out port, the speaker is ready to entertain you within seconds.

You can also use the built-in FM player for local terrestrial music, or plug in a USB/SD Card with your favourite music for entertainment on the go. Thanks to the built-in highly sensitive 4013 electret condenser microphone, you can also use the SUSHI GRANDE as a hands-free audio unit for your voice calls or video chats. Keep your party alive right through the night with its ultra-long battery life. The in-built 18650 lithium battery can deliver uninterrupted entertainment for a whopping 10 hours on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability:

The Just Corseca Sushi Grande 40W Wireless Speaker is available on the company’s official website corseca.in at a price point of INR 4,299; consumers can buy it at a discounted price of INR 2,699 from e-commerce platforms like, Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa etc. The product is also available through other online and offline retail stores across India backed with a 12 months warranty.