Just Corseca Launches ‘Skyraptor’ Series Smart Eyewear

Just Corseca announces the launch of its ‘Skyraptor’ Series — the most cutting-edge audio sunglasses to stream your favourite music straight to your ears. Based on intelligently hidden open-ear speakers wirelessly paired to your smartphone along with lenses that protect your eyes from the harsh sunlight, the Skyraptor and Skyraptor Pro take sights and sounds to a whole new meaning. Now take your music out in style with Just Corseca Smart Eyewear.

The Skyraptor Series Smart Eyewear is your new best friend for everyday life. It does more than just protect your eyes from the sun – it’s a real-life assistant! Built on some of the strongest, yet lightest premium ABS plastics, the full-rim frame features flexible hinges to fit a wider range of faces. The ABS Frame is rain and sweat-proof, while the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to wear for long hours.

Using the latest Bluetooth chip (V5.0), the Skyraptor and Skyraptor Pro feature intelligently hidden open-ear speakers built into the frame that features directional sound to secretly deliver the audio straight to your ears. The open-ear design allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while you immerse yourself in your favourite music. Go completely hands-free when taking calls —thanks to the discreet omnidirectional mics built right into the frame. Additionally, with low-latency audio (industry-leading 60ms Bluetooth connectivity), get smooth and stutter-free sound with pleasurable audio, be it music, movies, or play.

The Skyraptor Series Smart Eyewear also does more than discreetly entertain you with music. They feature protective UV400 lenses that protect you from the harsh sunlight (99% UVA/UVB protection) when outdoors, while also helping soothe your eyes and reducing the harmful blue light by 35% during working or watching movies to prevent eye strain.

Significant features that differentiate the Skyraptor Pro from the Skyraptor are:

Specifications Skyraptor Smart Eyewear Skyraptor Pro Smart Eyewear Bluetooth V5.0 (Calling and Music) V5.0 (Calling and Music) Speakers 8Ω / 0.6W (left and right temple) 8Ω / 0.6W (left and right temple) Microphone Single (right temple) Dual (right temple) Battery 120mAh (Auto power off) 110mAh * 2 (with auto power off) Playback time Up to 5 Hours Up to 7 Hours Charging port Micro USB (Right temple) Magnetic (Right temple) Control buttons V-/ Prev | V+/Next | Power (right temple) Single button on each temple to change tracks, answer calls, adjust volume Lens Material Sunglass UV400 lenses

Pricing and Availability:

The Just Corseca Skyraptor and Skyraptor Pro series are available in the market at a discounted INR 1,999 and INR 3,999 respectively, backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy these Smart Eyewears from company’s official website Justcorseca.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline retail stores across India.