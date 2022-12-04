True wireless earbuds have recently become a cultural phenomenon due to the success of Apple AirPods. One of the top-grossing consumer technology categories right now is TWS Buds. The majority of people either already have a set of truly wireless earbuds or are shortly going to get some. JBL is one of the legacy brands that have been compelled to enter this market as a result of this.

The newest earbuds from JBL, the Tune Flex TWS, are targeted at consumers in the higher income bracket who want a set of earbuds with good sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation, and a long battery life. The JBL Tune Flex is available for INR 6,999 and touts a long list of features. So, should you get these as your next pair of TWS earphones? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

JBL Tune Flex TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.2

5.2 Drivers – 12mm Dynamic Drivers

12mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 4g

4g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 8 Hours/ Up to 32 hours with the case

Up to 8 Hours/ Up to 32 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 2 (each side)

2 (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

JBL Tune Flex TWS

Quick Start Guide

Extra Eartips

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

With a stem that holds the controls and the batteries, the JBL Tune Flex has a conventional in-ear design. In comparison to the Tune 130NC, they fit snugly and have a stem design that feels more secure in the ear. Both the case and the buds are made of quality plastic. The earpieces don’t appear to be particularly high-end, but they also don’t appear to be overly cheap. This is in part because of the huge, noticeable JBL logos on both earpieces and charging case as well as their rough surfaces.

The lid of the case gives a satisfying click when it is opened or closed. When you put the earpieces in your ears or in the charging case, the touch-sensitive control panels on the outside of each earpiece are quickly activated. There are notification LEDs inside the case, and the casing is powered via a USB Type-C connector on the back.

Performance

The earbuds are easy to pair and turn on as soon as they are taken out of their case. To access a variety of features, the buds must be connected to the JBL Headphones app, which is available for both iOS and Android. You can access the EQ and alternate between ANC and ambient sound modes via the app. There is a tonne of presets for the EQ. The app also offers the user alternatives like video mode, audio mode, and standard mode, each of which prioritizes a different aspect of connection stability over another (which cuts down on latency).

By default, switching between ANC and Ambient modes requires a single press on the left earpiece, while controlling playback requires a single tap on the right earpiece. Two touches on the left ear activate TalkThru mode, which lowers the music volume and allows you to hear your surroundings. Double and triple taps on the right ear are used to regulate the forward and backward track, respectively. Each earpiece can be double-tapped to answer or end calls. Press and hold either earpiece to start the voice assistant on your device. These controls are now set as defaults, however, they can be modified using the JBL Headphones app.

Moving on to the audio output, the Tune Flex includes two ANC microphones and 12mm drivers on each side. The Tune Flex offers access to basic Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC. According to the company’s marketing materials, the sound stage in our tests was balanced with a light emphasis on the bass. The bulk of customers should be satisfied because Indian audiences appreciate audio products with a strong bass level. The drivers have a little depth for their size, but the sound stage is balanced. Static noise, which is frequently present with TWS devices, wasn’t anything we noticed. The size of the touch-sensitive portions is appropriate, and the touch instructions function as intended.

In most usage circumstances, we observed that the Active Noise Cancellation performance was only average. It is fairly soft to start, as one would anticipate from a pair of buds costing below INR 8,000. They could reduce minor fan or air conditioner rumbles, but in a crowded area, they couldn’t accomplish much. With volume levels at 50%, the buds’ battery life was around 7 hours on a single charge and 30 hours overall with the ANC off; with the ANC on, the buds only lasted 6 hours. Now, these values closely match the ones that were advertised. It takes around 2 hours to fully charge both the buds and the case.