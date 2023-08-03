JBL Products to gift your best friend this Friendship Day

Friendship Day is a special occasion to celebrate the bond of friendship with our closest companions. It’s a day to cherish memories and appreciate the people who have been with us through thick and thin. Let’s revel and party with JBL’s audio products!

JBL is a brand known for its high-quality and innovative audio products that enhance the listening experience. From headphones to soundbars to portable speakers, JBL has something for everyone.

JBL Tune 770NC headphones: The JBL Tune 770NC headphones offer Adaptive Noise Cancelling for better focus and Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features for hearing surroundings without removing the headphones. Bluetooth 5.3 technology allows for wireless streaming of JBL Pure Bass Sound from smartphones. The headphones also have hands-free call capabilities with Voice aware technology. Price – Rs 6999

JBL Tune 770NC headphones

JBL TWS Wave Buds and TWB Wave Beam:The JBL Wave Buds and Wave Beam are both wireless earbuds that offer JBL Deep Bass Sound with 8mm dynamic drivers. They provide up to 32 hours of playtime with quick charging and are equipped with Smart Ambient technology for staying aware of your surroundings. The earbuds have an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit and are water and dust-resistant. They also feature VoiceAware for hands-free calls and are customizable with the JBL Headphones app. Price – JBL Wave Buds – Rs 3199; JBL Wave Beam – Rs 3799

JBL Wave Buds JBL Wave Beam

JBL TWS Live Pro 2: The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology to eliminate distractions and Smart Ambient mode to stay aware of surroundings. They offer up to 40 hours of playtime with quick charging and have 6 beamforming microphones for clear audio and VoiceAware feature for adjusting mic input. They also have built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and are customizable with the JBL Headphones app. The package includes ear tips, charging cable, and a warranty/safety sheet. Price – JBL Live Pro 2 Rs 11,999

JBL TWS Live Pro

JBL TWS Tune Buds and TWB Tune Beam: The JBL Tune Buds and Tune Beam are wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology to reduce audio distractions. They also feature Smart Ambient and TalkThru modes for awareness of surroundings and quick conversations without taking off the earbuds. The earbuds offer 48 hours of total battery life with quick charging. The Tune Buds come with a charging case and offer 30 hours of additional battery life with noise cancelling activated. The Tune Beam also provides 30 hours of battery life with the charging case and includes 3 sizes of eartips. Price – JBL Tune Buds Rs 5999; JBL Tune Beam Rs 6999