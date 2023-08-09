JBL Elevates the Epic Cinematic Journey at Home with JBL Bar 1300 SoundBar

JBL has unveiled its latest addition of its immersive SoundBar Series, the JBL Bar 1300, that offers users a remarkable listening experience with superior sound quality. The fully equipped JBL soundbar 1300 elevates the JBL Bar Series by delivering a cinematic audio experience right in your living room. It comes with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X 3D surround sound, boosted by removable wireless surround speakers.

JBL also launched its latest digital campaign starring charismatic Rajiv Makhni, where he is shown getting totally immersed in the movie while using the JBL Bar 1300.The captivating campaign showcases the exceptional qualities of JBL 1300, which bring the immersion and feeling, providing an unmatched cinematic experience that can be savored in the comfort of one’s own home.

A true home cinema experience without wires, the 15 channel JBL Bar 1300 uses six up-firing drivers and HARMAN’s unique MultiBeam™ technology to create an immersive audio experience leveraging its sphere of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X 3D surround sound. With its detachable wireless surround speakers and 10” wireless subwoofer, film buffs will experience next level audio whether watching movies, playing games or listening to music like never before.

Just place the two detachable battery-powered surround speakers anywhere in the room and get swept away with crystal clear audio, free from wires or extra power connections. Or pair one of the detachable wireless speakers to any Bluetooth device to use as a standalone speaker, or pair them together for a powerful stereo sound.

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India said, “Our all-new JBL BAR 1300 is designed to bring the magic of a theater right to your home with its exceptional sound. It delivers every distinct sound, from the slightest footstep to the most entertaining music played in movies. The BAR 1300 promises to take your movie nights and music sessions to a whole new level, providing you with an extraordinary audio journey like never before.”

Building on the JBL Bar Series, the JBL Bar 1300 features HARMAN’s PureVoice. This new technology uses HARMAN’s unique algorithm to optimize voice clarity even when loud sound effects take over so movie buffs can follow even the most complex plot.

Entertainment enthusiasts can also easily connect the soundbar to online music services via WiFi, with compatible speakers and browse integrated music platforms to find new songs and artists through the new JBL One app. With the new app’s fully customisable EQ settings, users can personalize their listening experience.

With enhanced connectivity and effortless control, simply link the JBL Bar 1300 with a voice assistant-enabled device and instantly ask Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to stream all preferred entertainment. Each of the soundbars also allow access to over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in™. Users can also enjoy your favorite audio content, Internet radio, and podcasts in high definition.

“My search for the perfect soundbar has been both a personal and professional mission for a long time now. I daresay my quest has come to a fitting end. The JBL Bar 1300 is a stunning piece of technology that brings cutting-edge features packed with JBL’s legendary sound. This is a product straight out of the future”, Rajiv Makhni, Gadget Guru.

The JBL Bar 1300 is available at an inaugural price of INR 1,49,999 at https://in.jbl.com/BarSeries/BAR-1300.html

JBL Bar 1300 features: