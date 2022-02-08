Jabra announced that the Bluetooth Multipoint feature has been introduced to the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active earbuds. This has been achieved via a software update provided to its Jabra Sound+ app for both the iOS and Android platforms. Jabra also stated this also happens to be the most comprehensive and eagerly awaited update provided to the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active earbuds since their launch in October 2021.

The Multipoint feature also enhances the functionality of the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active significantly as it enables the earbuds to connect to two devices simultaneously, besides also switching between the two as well. This way, users can easily switch from say a smartphone to a laptop thereby aiding in productivity immensely.

For instance, users can watch a video or listen to music on one device while getting to answer a call on another device with the software taking care of it all. Users won’t have to reconnect from another device, thereby saving a lot of hassle in between. All of it happens seamlessly and behind the scenes with the user never having to worry about reconnecting from another device.

In fact, the cutting-edge Bluetooth Multipoint feature is specifically developed to give priority to an incoming call and shift the connection to the device that is receiving a call. Also, the best thing is that all of this happens automatically so that the users never have to worry about disconnecting from one device or reconnecting from other. This way, users never have to worry about missing an important while they are engaged in something else, like playing a game, watching TV, or listening to music.

Further, if there is another call incoming while the user is already engaged in one call, there is a knocking tone to be heard to alert the user of the same. The user simply has to press the earbud button to terminate the existing call to take the incoming call. This way, users have the option to switch between devices or calls seamlessly.