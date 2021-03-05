Jabra has announced the launch of its new Evolve2 30 headphones in India. However, unlike the plethora of headphones currently available in the market, the new Jabra Evolve2 30 is unique in that it comes with a 2-microphone call technology. This way, the headphones can be used for voice calls as well as online meetings efficiently.

Other highlights of the Jabra 2 30 headphones include 28 mm speakers. Plus, there is an advanced digital chipset as well that allows for better quality audio for both calls and playback. The headphone also features a dedicated Microsoft Teams button that will let you get in and out of virtual meetings simply by the press of a button.

In fact, this happens to be the special Microsoft Teams certified version of the Evolve 2 30 headphones that will let you join or leave a meeting in a flash. Similarly, the boom arm makes muting or unmuting yourself a breeze.

Design-wise, every effort has been made to ensure comfort and convenience are never compromised. For instance, the oval memory foam for the ear cushions lets the headphones gently settle on your ears so that having it on for hours on end is never a chore. Then again, the headband and slider portions are made of stainless steel to ensure high rigidity and strength.

There is also the busy-light on one side that starts glowing on its own whenever you are on a call. The same serves as a do-not-disturb sign as well which you can turn on manually whenever you are not ready to take calls or simply don’t want to be bothered by anybody.

Price and availability

The Jabra Evolve 2 30 comes in two versions – Stereo and Mono. Of course, the Evolve 2 30 Stereo is the high-end version and is priced at Rs. 12,149. The Evolve 2 30 Mono, in turn, will set you back Rs. 10,922. Both models are available in a shade of black. The sale starts from mid-March via authorized Jabra resellers.