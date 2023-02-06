Jabra adds Elite 5 to its true wireless range with Hybrid Active Noise cancellation and other great features

Today, Jabra, leader in personal sound and office solutions, introduces the newest addition to its true wireless range, the Jabra Elite 5. The all-round hero is made for those needing to take calls anywhere and is perfect for enjoying media during leisure. These earbuds help people escape a busy day and immerse themselves into media or connect with friends and family on-the-go with the touch of a button.

The Jabra Elite 5 makes it possible for individuals to fully focus on the task at hand with new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. The ANC performance is therefore less sensitive to how you position the buds in the ear and it ensures a more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies.

In addition, the Jabra Elite 5 enables individuals to take calls with confidence thanks to 6-microphone call technology with external mics that are active all the time, and internal ones giving your voice a helping hand when it’s windy. When wearing the earbuds, you will experience excellent sound from 6mm speakers and Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. We’ve also teamed up with Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback.

For those seeking a sleek, portable earbud design, they need to look no further than the Elite 5. The earbuds offer a discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. They provide not only a fashionable appearance, but also a seamless experience by connecting to devices and apps easily, facilitating work and play from anywhere. This enhanced connectivity is supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair*, Microsoft Swift pair*, Google Assistant**, and Alexa Built-In activated through voice.

Even after the 7hrs play time with ANC on (28hrs with case) these earbuds offer, they still provide an all-day wearing comfort. The Elite 5 doesn’t stop there – the buds also deliver a customizable EQ, and can handle rain or shine, as they boast an IP55 durability rating.

Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra said: “In today’s work from anywhere world, toggling between work and personals tasks, distractions go hand in hand, making it more and more difficult to zone in on what’s important. To keep up with it all, Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected.”

Jabra Elite 5 key features and specifications:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks more background noise, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC

6-microphone call technology with wind noise suppression

Bluetooth Multipoint / Dual Pairing keeps you connected to two devices at once

Powerful 6mm speakers for goosebump-inducing, heart-racing, soaring sound

Up to 7 hours play time with ANC on (up to 28 hours with wireless charging case)

Supports Qi-certified Wireless Charging

Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio

Easy pairing with Google Fast Pair* and Microsoft Swift Pair*

Google Assistant** and Alexa Built In for hands-free assistance on-the-go

IP55-rated protection against dust and water

Customizable EQ and Spotify Tap Playback

Price and availability:

The Elite 5 will be available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige on Amazon from 10th February 2023 at an MRP of Rs 14,999.