Jabra adds a new generation of contact centre headsets to the Engage line Launches Engage 40 and 50 II

Today, Jabra, leader in personal sound, video, and office solutions, expands the Engage line with two new products set to empower digital contact centres to enhance customer experience. The Jabra Engage 50 II promises to be the best headset for clear customer calls* and ensures that no calls will ever be missed with its SmartRinger feature. Meanwhile, the Jabra Engage 40 delivers innovative speech optimisation and background noise cancellation, enabling agents to focus on conversations with customers at ease. These features are key to improving customer experience, especially since customer satisfaction is ranked as the top key performance indicator in most contact centres.

Power and clarity with the Jabra Engage 50 II

Speech clarity is an important attribute for contact centres as it directly impacts the customer experience. Bearing that in mind, the Jabra Engage 50 II uses advanced algorithms to create a beamforming pickup of users’ voices and analyses the noises in the background. Its 3-microphone system surpasses the standards of Microsoft’s Premium Microphone for the Open Office** with its ability to remove up to 36 decibels of noise, enabling the clearest call experience and spot-on call transcriptions.

The Engage 50 II headset also introduces an adjustable, audible SmartRinger feature that alerts the user of incoming calls even when they are not wearing the headset. It is on a detachable link controller with a volume wheel designed to sit on the desk next to the keyboard to give a no-look access to all controls. The feature makes hybrid work easier on the go as agents will never have to stress about missing a call if they are ever away from the desk.

Comfort and intelligence with the Jabra Engage 40

Contact centre agents have their headsets on all-day, dealing with customers as well as remote onboarding, coaching, and training – so comfort is key. The Jabra Engage 40 headset is ultra-lightweight with cleverly designed angled ear cushions and an innovative maze-shaped pattern inside each ear cup to relieve pressure. Its built-in hearing protection, two high-quality microphones, noise-isolating earcups and advanced speaker technology optimises every spoken word. Engage 40 also has an inline control unit so agents can handle calls at lightning speed with programmable buttons.

Bringing new levels of transparency to call centre operations

Jabra Engage 50 II and Engage 40 transcends the traditional role of headsets, by acting as sensors delivering critical data on audio quality and conversation performance. In hybrid work, it can be difficult for contact centre operations and agents to understand if they are delivering great audio quality and pleasing conversations. The data is available through our SDK and can be accessed through pre-built integrations with, amongst others, Nectar, Operata and Virsae. Or it can be accessed with Jabra’s free Engage+ desktop app that provides real-time call insights to instantly improve conversation quality. It assesses whether the background noise, microphone position and voice quality are good prior to a call. During the call, it helps to correct any issues and provide conversation guidance and wraps up every session with a post-call report. The app is unintrusive, easy to use and can be easily deployed via the Microsoft Windows Installer (MSI) file, providing agents with the right support to enhance customer satisfaction.

With Hybrid working becoming a new norm, choosing the right contact centre headset can be a game changer to keep professional’s hands free and productive. At Jabra, we have undergone strong research to address the current market challenges and focus on the foremost necessary factors – comfort, noise reduction, and reliability. The new additions are engineered to cater to the working professional community, helping them stay efficient and focused.” says Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director- South Asia and Head- Public Sector (APAC), Jabra.

Availability and pricing:

Jabra Engage 40 and Engage 50 II will be available at all Jabra authorized resellers starting this month.

Engage 40 Stereo: MRP $239

Engage 40 Mono: MRP $219

Engage 50 II Stereo: MRP $299

Engage 50 II Mono: MRP $279