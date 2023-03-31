ixigo Launches AI-Powered Ear Buds ‘bhAI’ – A perfect companion for Smart Travellers

India’s leading travel app, ixigo which is known for launching industry-first innovations has forayed into the wearables segment with the launch of its latest product innovation, AI-powered headset bhAI. ixigo bhAI, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered Bluetooth headset designed to assist travelers in making smart travel decisions and helping them travel like a local!

What sets ixigo bhAI apart from other headsets in the market is its 100% AI-driven, personalized technology which is powered by deep learning and feeds AI-powered responses directly into your ear! With 16 years of historical data integrated into the device, it helps give travellers contextual responses to environmental prompts. The device provides travelers with real-time advice on how to haggle like a local, bargaining tips and fare estimates to save money on auto and cab fares, station food quality and other useful local information saving travellers from embarrassing situations and scams.

Imagine being able to understand French — without actually knowing French! Well now with bhAI you can! With its real-time language translation feature, ixigo bhAI also helps travelers understand and converse in native languages helping them immerse themselves fully in local cultures.

This unique product is equipped with advanced features such as 5.3 Bluetooth pairing and 5G data SIM for faster connectivity, wireless charging, a dedicated controller for high data processing and double-tap activation for ease of use. In addition to these features, ixigo bhAI is also equipped with an inbuilt station alarm feature, which ensures that travelers receive timely voice alerts in their ear and never miss their station even if they are sleeping!

Speaking about the launch of the new product, Aloke Bajpai (Group CEO & co-founder, ixigo) & Rajnish Kumar (Group CPTO & Co-founder, ixigo) said, “We are thrilled to introduce ixigo bhAI to the market. This product is the result of years of hard work and dedication from our team. ixigo bhAI is an excellent example of how technology can be used to enhance the travel experience. We believe that it will revolutionize the way people travel by providing them with real-time information and advice on the go. Equipped with these advanced features and AI-powered capabilities, ixigo bhAI is the perfect companion for anyone who loves to travel!”

ixigo bhAI will be available for purchase on the ixigo app and website on 1st April 2023. The travel company is also offering the revolutionary product for free to the first 1000 ixigo users who register online at: ixigobhai.com