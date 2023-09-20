Itel S23+ India Launch Tipped: The Most Affordable Curved-Edge AMOLED Display Phone on the Horizon

The smartphone market in India is buzzing with anticipation as Itel is set to launch its latest offering, the Itel S23+. Tipped to be the most affordable phone with a curved-edge AMOLED display, the Itel S23+ is generating significant interest among tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike.

Key Features

Curved AMOLED Display

One of the most striking features of the Itel S23+ is its 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display. This is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Itel S23, which featured a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD screen.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone is also expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, making it a strong contender in the sub-15K segment.

Competitive Pricing

Itel has confirmed that the S23+ will be priced under Rs 15,000, making it an attractive option for those looking for premium features without breaking the bank.

Market Impact

The Itel S23+ is expected to disrupt the market, especially in the sub-15K segment. Currently, 3D curved displays are generally offered in mid-range to high-end phones. The introduction of a curved AMOLED panel in a budget-friendly phone is a game-changer.

Availability and Color Options

The smartphone was initially unveiled in the African market and is now set to make its debut in India. It is likely to be launched in two color options, although the company has not yet confirmed the specifics.

Conclusion

Key Takeaways:

First Device Under Rs 15,000 with Curved AMOLED Panel: The Itel S23+ is set to be the first device to offer a curved AMOLED panel at this price point.

50-Megapixel Primary Camera: The phone is expected to feature a robust camera setup, making it a strong contender in its segment.

Affordable Pricing: Priced under Rs 15,000, the Itel S23+ aims to offer premium features at a budget-friendly price.

The Itel S23+ is shaping up to be a revolutionary offering in the budget smartphone market. With its curved AMOLED display and competitive pricing, it is poised to set a new standard for affordable smartphones in India. Keep an eye out for this game-changing device!

Note: The information is based on the latest updates as of September 20, 2023. For the most current details, it’s advisable to check the official Itel website or trusted retailers.