itel Mobile India aims to build deeper brand and customer connect with Hrithik Roshan as the New Brand Ambassador

itel, India’s leading mobile phone brand, is proud to announce Indian Superstar Hrithik Roshan as its Brand Ambassador. Hrithik’s unparalleled popularity across all segments of consumers combined with his Mass Fan Appeal will flag off a new consumer story for itel Mobile India which has weaved its brand positioning on connecting heart of every Indian with its new tagline #JodeIndiaKaHarDil.itel.

itel has solidified its position as one of the most favored brand in the sub-INR 8,000 segment with a record number of repeat customers among first-time buyers. In a move to further reinforce the trust it has established with consumers and maintain its strong growth trajectory, itel has teamed up with Indian Superstar Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador. Hrithik’s pan India stardom that extends to the remote interiors and his stature of being a Superstar that relates to the millennial era of embracing technology aligns perfectly with itel’s mission of making technology accessible and affordable to everyone. Hrithik brings a fresh and unique perspective through his captivating content, while itel offers groundbreaking products and unparalleled customer support. Hrithik and itel Mobile India are all set to excite the market and bring in new perspective and thrill for consumers on the days to come with their dynamic partnership.

Speaking on his association with itel Mobile India, Hrithik Roshan said, “I admire itel Mobile’s mission of fueling the aspirations and needs of Indian customers. With its trendy, new age yet affordable smartphones, itel Mobile is enabling and empowering consumers with a superior experience to lead a better life. With itel, I am eager to be a part of this magical journey leading towards a digitally progressive and empowered India.”

Commenting on the momentous brand association, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION (itel) India, said, “We are extremely excited to have Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador for itel. With his charisma and mass appeal, itel is poised to reach newer heights fueling aspirations of Bharat and further cement our position as a leader in the sub-8k smartphone market. He embodies the spirit of hard work, determination and by far being the most versatile star, which aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. itel’s journey in India has been equally progressive and rewarding by virtue of trust, faith of 8 crore + Indians on our products, service and customized communication approach making us a brand which is more relevant in their life.” With our new brand tag line #JodeIndiaKaHarDil. itel, we aim to make a positive impact in the lives of every Indian and help them achieve their dreams through the power of technology” said Talapatra.

itel has been at the forefront of fulfilling the aspirations of real Bharat since its inception, providing the latest features and specifications at a disruptive price. With Hrithik’s dynamic personality and powerful aura, itel is poised to make its portfolio more premium and aspirational to a larger, more affluent audience in segment below 10K.