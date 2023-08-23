itel launches Smartwatch Ultra 2 with 600 mAh battery & 30 Days Stand By Time

itel, a leading brand in the technology industry, is bolstering its smartwatch portfolio with the highly anticipated launch of its latest addition – the itel Smartwatch 2 Ultra. Continuing its legacy of empowering users with exceptional battery life, the itel Smartwatch 2 Ultra has an extensive 600mAh battery, providing an astonishing 30 days of standby time. But that’s not all! The itel Smartwatch 2 Ultra boasts a glorious 2.0-inch IPS display that opens up a whole new world of clarity and vibrancy. Understanding the growing demands of the modern generation, itel Smartwatch 2 Ultra embraces the Bluetooth Calling feature, enabling seamless communication on the go, available at just Rs.2099.

Speaking about the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “In the dynamic landscape of today’s world, the GenZ seeks innovation and style in a single, all-encompassing device. Embracing this trend, itel proudly unveils the Smartwatch 2 Ultra, a fusion of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled trendiness in wearable devices.

Cognizant of the demands of young consumers, our Smartwatch 2 Ultra is meticulously crafted to epitomize style and trend, capturing the hearts of the fashion-conscious youth. Boasting a generous 2.0-inch IPS display, this timepiece empowers users to boldly express their personal style while ensuring seamless connectivity, all sustained by an enduring 600 mAh powerhouse of a battery that keeps you connected for weeks on end. It also caters to the health and fitness enthusiasts with round-the-clock health monitoring features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking, this smartwatch empowers users to take charge of their well-being and lead a healthier lifestyle.”

Trendy Design, Superior Performance:

The Smartwatch 2 Ultra is a true embodiment of elegance and modernity. With its sleek and trendy design, it perfectly complements any fashion statement, making it the ultimate accessory for tech-savvy individuals who refuse to compromise on style.

Extended Battery Life, Bigger Screen:

600mAh battery for up to 30 days standby and 12 Days of uninterrupted usage. Enjoy a large 2.0-inch IPS display with crystal-clear visuals for an immersive experience.

Seamless Connectivity, Clear BT Calling:

Advanced Bluetooth for seamless connectivity, clear calls with inbuilt mic & speaker, and convenient contacts sync & dial pad. The ultimate communication companion.

Your Health, Our Priority:

Your personal health companion with 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, and sleep. Over 100 sport modes for athletes and health-conscious individuals. Empower your well-being.

Customization at Your Fingertips and Ultra Power Mode:

100+ watch faces to match your style and express your personality effortlessly. Innovative Ultra Power Mode for critical situations, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity with a single tap or dedicated key.

As with all itel products, the Smartwatch 2 Ultra comes with a 1-year warranty, underscoring our commitment to delivering top-notch quality and a seamless customer experience.

The Smartwatch 2 Ultra will be available at authorized itel retailers and online stores starting at INR 2099.