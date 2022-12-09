itel launches Magic X Pro; Phone that connects up to 8 devices with high-speed Hotspot connectivity feature Inbox

itel, a leading mobile brand for Bharat, announces the launch of Magic X Pro 4G Phone – yet another innovation and path-breaking initiative to provide superior connectivity experience to consumers of India. The Magic X Pro, touted as the future of feature phones, provides high-speed hotspot connectivity that can connect up to 8 devices. The feature phone also supports 12 local Indian languages: “English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu,” catering to India’s diverse population, backed with dual 4G VoLTE. The launch is targeted at the semi-urban and rural markets, where consumers seek relevant and affordable content backed with connectivity through 4G devices. The Magic X Pro 4G Phone from itel Mobile is available at an amazing price point of just INR 2999/- with a 2-year service warranty.

Commenting on the launch, CEO, TRANSSION India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “In the era of smartphones, feature phones are still relevant to certain user segments, especially those at the hinterlands and below Tier 3 markets across the country. These set of users find usage of feature phone to be easy and many a times use it as their secondary device. Being the No. 1 feature phone mobile brand with over 28% market share, itel continues with its vision of empowering the aspirational Bharat with its cutting-edge technology and futuristic innovations. itel keeps working towards bringing the best to this segment, and the launch of Magic X Pro is a testimony to that. Magic X Pro is a masterpiece feature phone that comes with hi speed internet browsing, a Hotspot hub, a 2-year service warranty, and many other innovative features which are exciting and relevant for this segment.”

itel is India’s pioneer brand in providing futuristic options like HD-enabled VoLTE calls for consumers to have crystal clear conversations and create chat groups through its LetsChat application, at affordable price points. It is power-packed with a 2500 mAh battery that ensures the effective functionality of every feature. Another pathbreaking feature of the Magic X Pro is the music app Boom Play. While the feature phone segment still relies on FM radio and preloaded songs for music lovers, Magic X Pro allows users to listen to music online. The built-in BoomPlay allows users to stream 74 million songs from around the world in various genres such as movies, bhakti, and so on.

The Magic X Pro is power packed with 4G VoLTE technology and boasts a beautifully crafted and compact 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) QVGA display. The phone has eight preloaded games, along with KingVoice assistance. It also comes with a VGA rear camera and dual SIM support. The phone also comes with a charger and hands-free in the box, ensuring customers are well-equipped. With the launch of the Magic X Pro, itel has once again showcased its prowess in innovation by building feature phones that are equivalent to any smartphone and are pocket-friendly.

Magic X Pro will be available in blue and black color variants and will be available at both online and offline outlets.