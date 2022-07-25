itel launches itel A23S at an affordable price at INR 5299

Ads

The itel A23S seeks to bridge the digital gap in India by giving individuals access to high-speed internet and all-around connectivity through its dual 4G VoLTE support feature. Additionally, the smartphone’s 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage (along with expandable up to 32 GB) enable the user to run multiple applications simultaneously with ease. The big and bright 12.7 cm (5) display, 3020mAh battery, coupled with the new age design, makes A23S smartphone the best offering in the segment.

Commenting on the launch, CEO, itel India, Mr Arijeet Talapatra, said, “India has a considerable installed base of 300 mn+ feature phone users who are still waiting to ride the digital wave and hence unable to appease their aspirations. itel has been able to make its presence in this base by penetrating deep into the regional pockets of India with its affordable and new-age technology through its strong product portfolio. With the addition of A23S, itel takes one more step towards India’s drive towards digital development.

He added, “We, at itel India, truly aim to create innovations and technologies towards one single-minded purpose – i.e. to inspire, democratize and give wings to dreams and aspirations, thus making our consumers’ life SAHI.

The itel A23S supports 15 different languages as part of its commitment to going the extra mile and eliminating language barriers in a diverse country like India. Assuring convenience for its users across the nation, the smartphone supports English and 14 additional Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengalese, Kannada, Malayalam, Kashmiri, Urdu, Nepali, Marathi, and Oriya.

The itel A23S is available in 3 unique colours including Sky Cyan, Sky Black, and Ocean Blue centring on the dominant style statement of the Indian market. The striking gradient gloss finish to these colours, R angle and camera deco designs are an addition to the device’s look and feel.

The new smartphone is also equipped with a special Social Turbo feature from itel, that includes WhatsApp call recording, peek mode, call alert, and status save.

The smartphone also comes with a service assurance of a One Time Screen Replacement offer where consumers can avail free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

itel A23S RAM+ROM 2GB + 32GB (Dedicated Memory card expandable upto 32GB) Battery Capacity: 3020mAh Type: Li-ion Standby Time: 25 Days Talktime: 2G: 50 Hrs 3G: 2.8 Hrs 4G: 23.6 Hrs Smart Face Unlock Yes Screen Size: 12.7cm(5) Resolution: 480×854 pixels Resolution Type: FWVGA Hardware Chipset: 1.4GHz Quad Core (SC9832E) Dimension: 145.4×73.5×10.5mm SIM Slot: Slot1 & Slot2-Nano Back Cover: Gradient finish Colour Sky Black Sky Cyan Ocean Blue Connectivity WiFi: Yes Bluetooth: Yes(4.2) Earphone jack: 3.5mm Price INR 5299