The crypto exchange is a platform where one can trade between cryptocurrencies based on the current market evaluation. Typically, the value of cryptocurrencies is determined by demand, supply, and market trends. If you are not familiar with cryptocurrency, it is very similar to how a stock exchange works, where you can buy or sell shares in the company.

If you’ve been watching the news, you will know that cryptocurrency exchanges have suddenly transformed into major billion-dollar companies. Now seems like a good time for crypto exchange.

The blow-up in bitcoin’s popularity has led to formerly small-time platforms becoming powerhouses generating hundreds and millions in revenue every minute. On a crypto exchange, you have to buy cryptocurrency at a specific rate, and you usually sell it when the price increases. This is how you can secure a profit.

If you’re curious about how crypto exchanges are booming, we have got you covered!

When is a good time for crypto exchange?

When you are planning to invest in the big crypto trend, there are several things that you should be aware of. Over the years, people have invested in many assets, including fixed deposits, mutual funds, gold, real estate, etc. Any investment involves maximizing gains by managing risks.

However, in the post-pandemic world, digital assets are becoming increasingly popular. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a new asset class that offers high potential, accessibility, and easy management of risks.

Part of the reason why crypto exchange is so popular is because the global crypto market runs 24×7, is inclusive, and provides equal access to all investors. Therefore, there is no bias for geography, demographics, or nationality. Anyone can invest in crypto.

If you plan to take a dip into the crypto market, you should know that now is the best time to invest in cryptocurrency. Crypto exchanges are booming, and with a few smart moves up your sleeve, you will be able to maximize profits.

Like any digital asset, the crypto market is volatile. There is as much as a 30 percent variance in prices within the span of hours. But, managing risks is possible. One way to do so is to diversify your portfolio and only invest a minor share in cryptocurrencies.

Strategies of investing in cryptocurrency

There are many strategies that one can apply when investing in cryptocurrency. These strategies are based on individual goals and risk appetite. Here are three strategies that seem to work well for beginners:

Amassing wealth over time

Always remember that investments are passive income. Building wealth is more about patience than anything else. Crypto assets tend to follow cycles over time. In investments like crypto, long-term investors are more likely to gain profits compared to short-time traders. Traders usually use technical knowledge to predict future patterns, trade volume, profit margins, etc. Even though this technical knowledge is an indispensable compass, it doesn’t compare to the patience possessed by long-term investors. Patience is the holy grail. Timing the market and focusing on short trades can be harmful. Therefore, it’s best to invest and forget.

Managing entry points

If you want to succeed in the crypto market, you will have to manage the entry points. The most effective way of doing so is to do Dollar Cost Averaging or DCA. This is a straightforward investment strategy that gives consistent results despite the current value of an asset. If you follow the DCA split and buy assets at regular intervals, you will minimize volatility.

Time your exit

Entry points are crucial because they allow opportunities to expand your portfolio, but exits are equally important. Timing your exits to help you understand when your profits will get realized. Make sure you are prudent enough to take out your principal and earnings once you reach your desired price target. If and when the market enters a bear phase, when the prices are declining, you can think about entering the market again to realize future potential.

Types of transaction fees involved in cryptocurrency exchange

Broadly, there are three types of transaction fees involved in the process of crypto trading:

Exchange fees:

When you enter the crypto market, the first fee that you as a trader will have to pay is the exchange fee. The exchange fee is the amount charged by the cryptocurrency exchange to ensure a buy or sell order. In most cases, cryptocurrency exchanges have a fixed fee, but the final cost will depend on the platform you use to make the transaction. Before trading, you should do your research and find out which platforms offer the lowest exchange fees.

Network fees:

The network fee is payable to the cryptocurrency miners. Miners are those who verify and validate transactions that will be added to the blockchain. The cryptocurrency exchange has zero control over the network fees as it is payable to the miners. The prices are driven by demand, and fees may increase if the market becomes saturated.

Wallet fees:

During trading, the cryptocurrency is stored in a digital wallet. It is like an online bank account that will keep your cryptocurrency safe. Wallets don’t charge fees for storing the currency, but they charge fees when you withdraw or send cryptocurrency from the wallet.

These fees are an essential part of the investment and financial services sector, and every trader or investor has to pay them.

Cryptocurrency is steadily entering the portfolio of millions of people, and soon it will emerge as one of the most lucrative and safe assets of the 21st century. 2021 is still early for the big crypto trend; therefore, any time now will be a good time for crypto exchange.

The consideration for crypto exchange should be the future of cryptocurrency. This means determining which cryptocurrencies will continue to exist a few years from now. Ethereum and Bitcoin are relatively safe market cap coins to start with and have a higher possibility of existence in the future.