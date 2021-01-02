Nowadays, many industries use artificial intelligence on a regular basis. For instance, financial institutions use it to detect charges or claims outside of the norm. Thanks to that, banks can effectively tackle the problem of unauthorized transactions.

Other than that, recruiting and human resources professionals depend on artificial intelligence when it comes to screening resumes and ranking candidates according to their level of qualification. As a result, they are able to hire the best candidate for a given job.

However, while such uses of artificial intelligence are really beneficial to professionals that work in the industries mentioned above, the general public doesn’t seem to pay attention to them all that much. But there is an industry in which everyone is fully aware of the use of artificial intelligence in the product they are buying, and that is the gaming industry.

Most game developers who specialize in producing AAA titles use artificial intelligence to provide an immersive gaming experience for their clients. They do so by making them interact with AI-powered non-player characters, also known as NPCs.

Because of AI, NPCs can act as if they were controlled by a human player. For instance, if the player decides to punch a random person in the middle of the street, AI can make that person either run away or fight back. Consequently, AI has become one of the essential elements of game design. Without it, the world that the player interacts with is boring and fake.

Nevertheless, there are different ways in which game designers can make use of AI. Do you want to learn more about them? If so, then keep on reading!

Voice Cloning

Voice acting has become pretty popular in recent years, especially when it comes to video games. Try to imagine games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Red Dead Redemption 2 without it. Pretty impossible, right? After all, it is the character’s voice that makes them so likable and relatable to the players.

But there are many potential issues involving voice acting that video game developers might run into along the way. For instance, many high-demand actors might not be keen on spending ages in the recording studio. After they leave the studio, getting them to come back in case you want to make some changes to the recordings is not as doable as it might seem.

That’s when voice cloning comes in! Thanks to this cutting-edge technology, a voice actor’s voice can be cloned based on the recordings that they have already provided you with. So, if you find yourself needing just a few more lines of dialogue, their cloned voice can simply take over and get the job done quickly and effectively.

Procedural Generation of Content

Open-world video games such as Minecraft or No Man’s Sky use artificial intelligence to create a unique game environment for every player to interact with. Artificial intelligence decides what the terrain that the player will have to explore is going to look like and where they will find the resources and creatures they need to survive.

The player can often adjust some of the generation parameters to their liking. For instance, they can make the rivers wider, the oceans deeper, and the mountains taller. All of that makes for an exciting gaming experience tailored to your needs and preferences!

Player-Experience Modeling

Since video games have become so popular in recent years, many game developers have focused on providing their customers with a gaming experience tailored to their abilities. So, if you are a really skilled player, the game will try to make things harder for you so that you don’t get bored. On the other hand, if your skill level is much lower than average, the game will become much easier in order to prevent you from getting frustrated.

This process is widely known as dynamic game difficulty balancing, and it has been used in numerous video games, such as Fallout: New Vegas, Left 4 Dead, and the Mario Kart series. To this day, many players and game developers perceive it to be much better than selecting the difficulty level at the beginning of the game.

Using AI in Games Has Become the New Normal

All in all, AI has become one of the core elements of the vast majority of video games. Not only does it allow for creating an immersive world that the players can effectively get lost in, but it can aid game developers when it comes to various aspects of the game development process.

Additionally, the gaming industry has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years. Thus, it is very likely that it will be one of the most significant contributors when it comes to the creation of advanced technologies based on machine learning and artificial intelligence in the years to come.

If you are interested in learning more about this topic, numerous industry experts are keen on sharing their knowledge in online courses, blog posts, and videos. Making use of their experience is guaranteed to provide you with the information needed to understand the modern gaming industry and its future!