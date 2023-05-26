iQOO Z7s 5G, brand’s latest addition to Z7 series in the Sub-20k category now available on Amazon

The iQOO Z7s 5G combines innovation and performance to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience. With its 6.38″ FHD+ AMOLED screen, users can enjoy vibrant colors and crisp visuals, creating a truly immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, this device offers blazing-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities. With up to 8GB of RAM, users can effortlessly switch between apps and enjoy smooth navigation.

Featuring Funtouch OS 13, the iQOO Z7s 5G provides a user-friendly interface with intuitive controls and enhanced customization options, allowing users to personalize their smartphone experience. Capture stunning photos and videos with the 64MP OIS+EIS rear camera, ensuring clear and detailed images even in low-light environments. The device also houses a 16MP front camera.

The iQOO Z7s 5G incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner, providing convenient and secure unlocking options. Its ergonomic design and sleek plastic back offer a comfortable grip and a stylish appearance that reflects modern aesthetics. The 4500mAh battery, coupled with 44W fast charging, ensures extended usage time and quick charging capabilities, keeping users connected throughout the day.

We are thrilled to share that customers can enjoy exclusive launch offers, including a special discount of INR 1,500 on ICICI and HDFC credit and debit bank cards. Head over to Amazon now and seize this opportunity to experience the phenomenal iQOO Z7s.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO 11, Neo 7 and Z7 series smartphones have been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 600+ company owned service centers located across the country.