iQoo, the Vivo sub-brand in India has a new 5G smartphone to offer buyers in India in the form of the iQoo Z3. At a starting price of Rs. 19,990, the new Z3 comes across as a nice mid-range smartphone offering with 5G capability, with decent levels of performance and battery life.

iQoo Z3 specifications in detail

The iQoo Z3 comes powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 768G processor which itself happens to be the next-gen version over the Snapdragon 765G chipset. In fact, the Z3 happens to be the first smartphone to launch in India powered by the new SD 768G processor. Built as per the 7nm manufacturing process, the new SD 768G comes with an octa-core setup and has better computing power compared to the SD 765G it replaces.

The Z3 comes in memory size options of either 6 GB or 8 GB. Of these, the base 6 GB model offers 128 GB of storage while the 8 GB model offers either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. An interesting feature of the new Z3 is the extended RAM option it comes with wherein a portion of the storage is made to function as the RAM. For the 6 GB model, there is 1 GB of extended RAM on tap while the 8 GB model can have a max extended RAM strength of 3 GB.

Moving over to the front, there is the 6.58-inch LCD panel having FHD+ resolution and a water-drop notch at the top. The display which comes with a layer of Panda glass on top for enhanced protection has a max refresh rate of 120 Hz. Or users can select Smart Switch that will let the device opt for the best refresh rate possible depending on the app being used or the battery level present. The display is also HDR10 certified and has a max touch sampling rate of 180 Hz.

For the camera, there are three of them at the rear and are arranged in a vertical rectangular module that hardly protrudes from the rear cover. The camera setup comprises a 64 MP primary cam having f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is the 16 MP front shooter peeping from within the water-drop notch.

The phone runs FunTouch OS 11.1 which is based on Android 11. Power comes from a 4,400 mAh battery that is backed by a 55 W charger. The phone comes in color options of Cyber Blue and Ace Black. Another highlight of the phone is its 5-layer liquid-cooling system which promises to keep things cool even during extended gaming sessions.

Price and availability

The iQ00 Z3 range starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 6 GB + 128 GB model while the 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced Rs. 20,990. The top-of-the-line 8 GB+256 GB model is priced Rs. 22,990.

The phone can be ordered via Amazon.in as well as the company website.