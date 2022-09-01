iQOO voted #1 Brand in Customer Satisfaction – beats OnePlus, Apple, Samsung and others

Ads

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO – has remained the top smartphone brand when it comes to the maximum number of satisfied users in 2022, for the second year in a row – according to Great Indian Smartphone Survey by 91 Mobiles. Close to 70 percent of iQOO users expressed that they are happy with their smartphone’s overall performance, service quality and features.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, said, “It is heartwarming to see iQOO become the top brand with the most satisfied users for two years in a row. It is the trust of our consumers that has made us stand where we are today, growing and evolving. We will remain committed and passionate about bringing innovative and exceptional products and services to our young audience.”

In a short span of time, iQOO has witnessed consistent growth and has been carrying its relentless pursuit of perfection with exceptional performance-centric smartphones. The recently launched product iQOO Neo 6 became the No.1 Best-Selling smartphone on the first day of its launch alongside its high-performance smartphone iQOO 9T that garnered an applause-worthy Amazon rating of 4.5.