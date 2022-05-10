iQOO Neo 6 series tipped to launch in India soon

The iQOO Neo 6 series smartphones are all set to launch in India sometime soon. The above is being claimed by the tipster Mukul Sharma who also added the Neo 6 series phones meant for sale in India are going to be different from those that are currently sold in China. The Vivo sub-brand had earlier launched the Neo 6 smartphone in China in April which was followed up by the launch of the Neo 6 SE which went on sale just last week.

Tipster Sharma also added the Neo 6 models will however continue to offer the same flagship levels of experience as it does in China. There the iQOO Neo 6 model comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset while the Neo 6 SE comes powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both the versions otherwise come with the same 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display having a 120 Hz max refresh rate and a peak brightness setting of 1300 nits.

Further, both the smartphones run Android 12 out of the box and are available in memory and storage configurations of up to 12 GB and 256 GB respectively. Battery capacity is similar too on both phones, it being a 4,700 mAh unit that is backed by 80W fast charging support. The camera setup on both phones is also quite the same, it being a 64 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP portrait shooter on the Neo 6 while the Neo 6 SE is different in that it comes with a 2 MP depth sensor. A 16 MP front shooter is again common on both phones.

Under the circumstances, it remains to be seen how the Indian version of both the Neo 6 and Neo 6 SE is going to be different while still offering flagship levels of experience. Sharma meanwhile claims the price is going to be extremely competitive at around Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 mark.