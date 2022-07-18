iQOO Neo 6 Gets a New Avatar; Introduces Maverick Orange Color Variant on Amazon

Ads

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO, today announced the launch of an all-new avatar of iQOO Neo 6 in Maverick Orange color variant in India. The smartphone stands as the performance flagship by iQOO that offers numerous technological breakthroughs, unmatched gaming experience, making it an all-round smartphone under the price segment. The new color variant will be priced at INR 33,999 for the 12+ 256GB variant and will be available for sale from 23rd July 2022 on iQOO e-store and Amazon.in during Amazon Prime Day Event.

Powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification, 64 MP OIS Main Camera with GW1P sensor, the iQOO Neo 6 provides ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes. iQOO Neo series aims to evolve alongside Generation Z, identifying their needs and offering cutting-edge technological innovation and features.

iQOO is providing two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO Neo 6 Maverick Orange variant has been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.