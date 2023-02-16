iQOO Expands the Powerful Neo Series; Launches Neo 7 with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm Mobile Platform

After the success of the Neo 6, iQOO today unveiled its successor, the iQOO Neo 7 with India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm processor. The smartphone is iQOO’s latest performance offering with unrivaled gaming experience, making it an all-rounder smartphone in its price range. The iQOO Neo series is designed to evolve alongside gaming enthusiasts by identifying their needs and providing cutting-edge technological innovation and features.

The iQOO Neo 7 features India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G 4nm Mobile Platform, along with a 6.78” 120Hz AMOLED Display with HDR 10+ and SGS Reduced Blue Light Certification. The smartphone has a Full Coverage 3D Cooling System, 1200 Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate, and 4D Game Vibration with a dynamic X-Axis Linear Motors and Motion Control for an uncompromised gaming experience. The phone will support 90 FPS in PUBGNEWSTATE, Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI soon. The 5000 mAh battery in the iQOO Neo 7 boasts a 120W FlashCharge, which speeds up charging from 1% to 50% in just 10 minutes. It has the perfect balance of power and performance.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “iQOO has been synonymous with providing performance centric products and services that elevate consumers experiences. The iQOO Neo 6 was well received by our customers last year, and we are very excited to bring its successor, the iQOO Neo 7, with powerful performance, improved gaming capabilities, a modern design, and a capable camera, this year. It’s ideal for young, tech-savvy customers looking for a high-performance package in this segment”.

The iQOO Neo 7 will be available at an MOP of INR 29,999 (Effective Price 28,499) for 8GB+128GB and 33,999 for a 12GB+ 256GB (Effective Price 32,499) variant beginning February 16th, 2023 1PM on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store. It is available in two stylish colors: Interstellar Black and Frost Blue. In addition, the company is providing three years of monthly security updates for the Neo 7 and two years of Android. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Powerful Performance

The all-new performance beast is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G Mobile Platform, which adopts the TSMC 4NM process and has excellent power efficiency performance with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 893690+,allowing industry leading performance in the segment. The 5000 mAh battery is supported by a 120W FlashCharge that features a dual-supercharge pump + dual-cell architecture (20V 6A), which significantly shortens the charging time and allows for a 50% charge in just 10 minutes. It also has a 120Hz AMOLED display with highly optimized strong light excitation brightness/highest global brightness (HBM) and power consumption. This is combined with a local peak brightness of 1300 nits, allowing for a clear view of the image even in bright outdoor lighting. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with Extended RAM 3.0, which expands your RAM by 8 GB, allowing a 12 GB RAM phone to be expanded to a 20 GB RAM phone, allowing users to smoothly open and switch between multiple apps instantly. It will also support LPDDR5, which is 50% faster than the last generation of LPDDR4X along with UFS 3.1 with a new controller that delivers higher data access speed.

Flagship Level Gaming Experience

The truly powerful iQOO Neo 7 is designed for flagship-level gaming experiences, with segment-leading features including, Large liquid-cooling vapor chamber that achieves efficient heat transfer through phase change of vaporization and liquefaction, with approximately an area of 2396 mm². The Motion control is added in the Ultra Game Mode, together with 6 motion control options (left hand lifting, right hand lifting, left leaning, right leaning, horizontal forward pressing and horizontal backward pressing) and corresponding illustrations. It also has Gesture control with gyroscopes, acceleration sensors and other IC characteristics that allows more control to the basic gaming experience. The smartphone also has 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motors that starts faster, has stronger vibration, and feels more vivid and real than Z-Axis Linear Motor. It improves physical feedback while typing and gaming. With the 4D Game Vibration, the system can intelligently identify scenes in the games and provide specific vibration (such as shooting vibration of guns) by combining linear motors and software algorithms to deliver a more superb and comprehensive gaming experience to users.

The 1200Hz Instant & 300Hz touch sampling rate (for Gaming) further improves touch sensitivity, improving the users’ overall gaming experience. Additionally, iQOO Neo 7 boasts a Dual Stereo Speaker that adds a 3D sound effect, provides the auditory effect of fuller bass, high fidelity, loudness, and wide sound field and it further intelligently adapts to the scenes, and allows customized adjustments for music, video and games.

Excellent Photography with Stylish Design

iQOO Neo 7 equipped with a 64 MP OIS HD Main Camera capable of matching superior image processing to deliver a world of ultra-sharp images in both bright and dim light environments.

ISOCELL GW3: Featuring a 64 MP GW3 Ultra HD main camera, that shows specific details in hi-res photos, whether you’re taking pictures of vast landscapes on a hike or uncovering the hidden gems of everyday life. Equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL Plus (2.0) Pixel Isolation Technology, that uses specially designed materials to reduce light loss and light reflection between pixels. With the High Pixel Mode (algorithm), the GW3 automatically rearranges the pixels in the sensor based on light available to deliver sharpness through smaller pixels in bright conditions and capture more light with larger pixels in darker environments, capturing crisp, bright images.

Retro Futurism Design :

The pixel style features the classic elements of retro consoles and Famicom. The 8-bit pixel style has brought a classic game style, bearing the memories of childhood games, as well as the imagination of the future digital world. The camera module design is inspired by 35 mm film and Polaroid paper, with retro photographic elements presented in a new form of modern technology.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, iQOO Neo 7 will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle free after sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company owned service centres located across the country. Additionally, as per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; iQOO remained on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction surpassing OnePlus and Apple.