iQOO Celebrates Three Years in India; Announces Exciting Offers and Chance to Win Prize Money Worth INR 10 Lakhs

iQOO, India’s fastest growing smartphone brand continues its quest and celebrates its third-year anniversary with exciting discounts and offers on its smartphones for the consumers in India in the coming weeks. Along with this the brand is also organizing an international fan meet and hosting the All Stars Cup on iQOO Esports YouTube channel. iQOO has carved a way for itself as a brand with a power packed portfolio of products that offers industry-best performance enabling the smartphones to offer unmatched performance in all tasks.

Some of iQOO’s smartphones have earned immense response from the consumers which made them the highest selling 5G smartphones on Amazon on the sale day itself. Not just this, as per the 91 Mobile’s Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2022; iQOO also remained on top position for two consecutive years 2021 – 2022 in customer satisfaction surpassing all other existing brands. This achievement is a testament of the brand’s sheer dedication towards providing the best of tech and innovation to its consumers in India.

Sharing the excitement of iQOO’s third year anniversary, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO said, “When we commenced our journey three years back in India, we had a vision of providing the best of performance to our consumers. Keeping up with this quest of continuously providing meaningful and innovative products, offers and services, we are thrilled to announce all these exciting offers and opportunities to celebrate our three-year magical journey in India. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without our consumers as their support and love have made us the No 1 brand in customer satisfaction consecutively for two years. We shall continue to focus on innovating future-ready technology that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers”.

On this celebratory occasion of iQOO completing three years in India, there are some exciting surprises from the house of iQOO for the iQOO Fam/ community members:

iQOO All Stars Cup

iQOO All Stars Cup is a four day intense Esports battle where iQOO fans will be able to watch and enjoy the talent and gamesmanship of top teams in India including one team from iQOO Community battling it out to win the tournament. The ‘iQOO All Stars Cup’ will be streamed on iQOO ESPORTS official YouTube channel starting today, 12PM till 9th April 2023. The prize money for the winners is INR 10,00,000 which will be distributed amongst the top three podium finishers and one top performer aka the MVP.

For this season, iQOO has provided a unique opportunity to the gaming enthusiasts of the community. An all exclusive iQOO Community team, QOOL Questers, will be participating in this season. The team comprises four iQOO Connect members who are avid players of the New State Mobile game.

International Fan Meet

To celebrate and share the excitement of three years of iQOO in India, the brand has announced an exciting contest along with giveaways on its official community forum – iQOO Connect for its fans. Top 18 winners will get once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of an international fan meet along with other iQOO give-aways.

Exciting Offers

In the coming weeks, consumers can avail anniversary discounts and offers on best selling iQOO smartphones with best price guarantee. The deals and offers will be revealed on Amazon.in soon.