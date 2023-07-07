iQOO appoints Roadies fame, Rannjivay Singha as its jury for CGO Hunt

iQOO India, a leading smartphone brand, is adding renowned Indian actor, reality TV personality, and VJ Rannvijay Singha, as part of the jury for its first-ever Chief Gaming Officer Hunt. Joining forces with Mythpat, Rannvijay will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the smartphone brand’s quest for a Chief Gaming Officer.

Rannvijay Singha, a well-established name in the entertainment industry, gained widespread fame by winning the inaugural season of the reality show “MTV Roadies” in 2003. Known for his contributions to Indian reality television, Rannvijay has established himself as a style, fitness, and contemporary icon owing to his popularity amongst the youth of the country. Rannvijay also shares iQOO’s passion for gaming and has been actively engaged with the vibrant gaming community through multiple gaming events and tournaments.

Expressing his excitement on joining the jury member for iQOO’s Chief Gaming Officer Hunt, Rannvijay Singha, said, “Being a part of iQOO’s CGO Hunt is like experiencing a one-of-a-kind gaming adventure with GenZ gamers. As a fellow gaming enthusiast, I understand their passion, their drive to excel, and their thirst for victory. I look forward to witnessing firsthand the incredible talent and dedication that GenZ brings to the gaming space in India. I am sure together, we will unlock new levels of excitement, and innovation, with the gaming community in India, “

iQOO received over 60,000 applications for its Chief Gaming Officer Hunt from young gaming aficionados across the country. With the registrations closed, the hunt is now in phase two, which will be followed by offline Gaming sessions and Jury interviews. The brand will announce the new Chief Gaming Officer by mid-July.

Introducing Rannvijay as a jury member, Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, said, “We are thrilled to have Rannvijay join our panel as a jury member for our search for a Chief Gaming Officer. In his role as a jury member, Rannvijay’s influence goes beyond evaluating the contestants’ gaming prowess. Leveraging his insights, he will assess the participants’ overall personality traits, including their leadership qualities, teamwork abilities, communication skills, and strategic thinking. This holistic evaluation approach aims to identify individuals who not only demonstrate exceptional gaming abilities but also possess the essential qualities required to thrive as a successful Chief Gaming Officer. With Rannvijay’s invaluable contributions, iQOO India’s CGO Hunt promises to be an extraordinary journey towards unveiling the next gaming sensation. Welcome aboard, Rannvijay!”

Recently, iQOO announced Mythpat as a key addition to the CGO Hunt. iQOO’s leadership team, Mythpat, and Rannvijay Singha, together will evaluate and select the Chief Gaming Officer amongst the talented GenZ gamers across India. iQOO continues to provide exceptional opportunities for passionate individuals to thrive in the gaming world. This CGO Hunt highlights iQOO’s commitment to nurturing gaming talent and revolutionising the gaming industry.