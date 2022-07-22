iQOO Announces Irresistible Offers for the Customers During Amazon Prime Days

Ads

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO is all set with the sale of iQOO Neo 6 (Maverick Orange, Dark Nova, and Cyber Rage), iQOO 9 series, and iQOO Z Series smartphones during the Amazon Prime Days sale starting 23rd July 2022. These power packed smartphones promise to deliver power packed performance with industry leading experience to its Gen Z and Young Millennial consumers. iQOO Neo 6 also received an overwhelming response from the customers where it became the No. 1 best-selling smartphone on the first day of its launch on Amazon.in in the 30K segment.

These smartphones will have two years’ service warranty applicable across 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country. Additionally, the brand is also providing two years of android and three years of monthly security updates across all devices.

Customers can avail an array of attractive offers:

The ultimate flagship smartphone iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification to provide ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes.

Powered with Snapdragon® 778 5G Mobile Platform, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is equipped with 66W FlashCharge, 12GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities, etc. to provide unmatched performance and ultra-gaming experience. The smartphone comes equipped with flagship-level 32923mm2 VC liquid Cooling technology, 4D game vibration with linear motor along with ultra-game mode to provide seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience. Striking a perfect balance of performance and power, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 4700mAh large battery along with 66W Fast Charging technology that helps in charging 50% battery in just 18 mins.

iQOO Z6 44W comes equipped with Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, 44W FlashCharge, 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 capabilities, FHD+ AMOLED Display, etc. to provide industry-leading performance. It also boasts ultra-game mode to provide a seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience to the users. Wrapped in an amalgamation of solid build and superior cameras, the iQOO Z6 44W comes equipped with an AG matte finish for a premium look and feel. It has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP AI rear camera with 2MP dedicated Bokeh and Macro camera setup to capture precious memories with ease. Additionally, iQOO announced an additional offering– iQOO Z6 5G without the charger as an option for its customers. The brand has taken this initiative as a step to reduce its carbon footprint and have a positive impact on the environment. Customers will have both the options to purchase the smartphone wherein they can choose to purchase with or without the charger.

Earlier this year, iQOO launched India’s Most Advanced Flagship Series–iQOO 9 Series i.e., designed for on-the-go gamers and revolutionizes the smartphone user experience to match professional esports standards. iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE are category-defining devices that are infused with best-in-class hardware specifications and software capabilities and promise to bring extreme performance with ultra-mobile gaming, superior camera, and multi-media entertainment experiences to consumers in India.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, all iQOO smartphones have been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.