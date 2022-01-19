iQOO, the dynamic smartphone brand that is known as much for its performance oriented smartphones as much as its stylish appeal has announced attractive discounts and exclusive offers as part of its Amazon Republic Day Sale program. The Sale which will last five days on Amazon will offer its lucky customers discount coupons to the tune of up to Rs. 3000 as well as no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

This apart, the Chinese brand is also offering steep discounts on some of its best selling smartphone models as well. For instance, the iQOO 7 Series, Z5, and Z3 smartphones are also being offered at discounted rates during the Sale. There is also an exclusive offer applicable to only SBI bank users who can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 3000.

As part of the Republic Day Sale, the following offers are currently available and will last till January 20, 2022.

The #FullyLoaded iQOO Z3 is among the best in its segment and offers top-notch performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G processor that it comes powered with. It offers a smooth video streaming performance while the gaming experience too is easily among the best in its class. Aiding in both is the 55W FlashCharge support the Z3 comes with that ensures the phone spends more time in the user’s hands than it remains plugged in.

Further, gaming enthusiasts will love the 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate that the phone supports, which allows for super smooth scrolling effect as well as fast response times. Mention must also be made of the Five-Layer Liquid Cooling System the Z3 comes with which ensures there is never excessive heat that gets accumulated within the phone’s internals, thereby allowing for steady performance of a high order over a sustained period of time.

Then there also is the iQOO7 series smartphone which is easily among the most powerful in its category which owes it to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series SoC as well as the Intelligent Display Chip that makes up the core of the smartphone. The 66W FlashCharge support that the phone comes with ensures quick battery top-ups. Among the other salient features of the phone include its powerful triple rear camera set up comprising of a 48 MP rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization that happens to be the primary camera on both the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend smartphones.

The iQOO Z5 meanwhile has emerged as the most premium mid-range smartphone currently available. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, the smartphone offers improved LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 support along with a 5000 mAh battery backed by 44W FlashCharge. There also is the 64 MP primary rear camera that makes the Z5 an excellent camera smartphone as well.

Notwithstanding its midrange positioning, the Z5 is also an excellent gaming smartphone too and comes with suitable specs as well. That includes a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 4D Game Vibration, Linear Motor, High-Res Audio, Dual Speakers along with Liquid Cooling Technology for quick heat dissipation. All of these features ensure the Z5 is able to offer exceptional levels of performance without straining the processor or the battery.

iQOO also said they are fully committed to the Indian government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative. Towards that, the iQOO 7 series, the Z5, and the Z3 are all being manufactured at the Vivo facility in Greater Noida. The brand also boasts of more than 600 service centers across the country that offers excellent after sales support.