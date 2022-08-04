iQOO 9T 5G Goes on Sale on Amazon.in With Exciting Offers

Ads

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO, is all set with the sale of India’s most powerful flagship smartphone – iQOO 9T 5G on Amazon.in from today 12PM with exciting offers, making it the performance monster in the segment. Building on incomparable performance through industry-leading Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and V1+ Chip, iQOO 9T continues to explore best-in-class technology, deliver top-notch performance and ultimate gaming experience to the tech-savvy consumers.

Priced at INR 49,999 (Effective Price: INR 43,999) for 8GB+128GB and INR 54,999 (Effective Price: INR 48,999) for the 12GB+256GB variant, the iQOO 9T 5G is available in two elegant color options Legend and Alpha.

Consumers can avail an array of attractive offers* and services:

iQOO 9T 5G is powered with Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Processor with the efficiency of 4nm processor along with the astonishing AnTuTu benchmark score of 1115589, which allows flagship level performance, advanced core architecture and stable chip function in the segment. Supported with 120W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 100% battery in just 20 minutes. It is also equipped with an 120Hz E5 AMOLED Display and HDR 10+ that offers immersive visual effects, delivers peak operations and silky-smooth control in various gaming scenarios leading to less strain on your eyes. The iQOO 9T 5G is also equipped with V1+ Imaging Chip that exponentially improves image processing efficiency and power consumption in the smartphone leading to uninterrupted performance. The iQOO 9T 5G features an ultra-sensing photography system that comprises a 50MP GN5 ultra sensing main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 12MP IMX663 professional portrait camera.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO 9T 5G has been manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.