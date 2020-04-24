Barely a couple of months post its launch, the iQOO 3 is seeing its price slashed in India by a quite hefty Rs. 4000. This makes the range to now starts at a more reasonable Rs. 34,990 against the earlier Rs. 38,990. The top-end 5G version of the phone too has been cut by Rs. 2000. The Vivo sub-brand further stated this happen to be a permanent price cut and is not a limited period offer.

Just in case you need a refresher, the iQOO 3 is built around the Snapdragon 865 with the base model featuring an 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of storage. The model is now available for Rs. 34,990. Next comes the model with 256 GB of storage along with the same 8 gigs of memory. Price for the same now stands at Rs. 37,990 which also is Rs. 4000 less than the original price of Rs. 41,990.

Next comes the top-end 5G version of the iQOO 3 which features 12 GB of memory along with 256 GB of native storage. The version is now cheaper by Rs. 2000 to be now priced at Rs. 44,990. The company said the new prices are applicable with immediate effect though shipments are being held owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. E-commerce sites aren’t expected to start shipments before the lockdown ends.

As for other specifications of the phone, it’s a flagship phone offering from the Vivo owned brand and features high-end specs to match its status. That includes a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, SD 856 chipset, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage for the starting model. Power comes from a 4440 mAh battery with support from 55W fast charging. The phone runs the latest Android 10.

Another star feature of the phone is its quad cam setup at the rear. That includes a 48 mp primary cam, a 13 mp wide-angle lens along with a telephoto lens having 20x digital zoom. Then there is a 2 mp depth sensor as well. The front benefits from a 16 mp selfie cam.