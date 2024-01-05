iPhone 17 Rumored to Get a Mega Selfie Upgrade: 24MP Camera and Improved Lens in Sight

Apple’s iPhone cameras have consistently ranked among the best in the smartphone industry, particularly the rear-facing shooters. However, the front-facing cameras haven’t seen the same level of attention in recent years. This could be about to change with the iPhone 17, as rumors suggest a massive upgrade to the selfie camera is in the pipeline.

Key Highlights:

iPhone 17 could boast a massive 24MP front-facing camera, a significant jump from the current 12MP sensor.

A higher megapixel count and a 6-element lens are expected to deliver noticeably sharper selfies and enhanced low-light performance.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts this upgrade will significantly improve image quality and boost supplier revenue.

The iPhone 17 launch is still over a year away, so details remain subject to change and official confirmation.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has dropped a bombshell prediction, claiming the iPhone 17 lineup will sport a 24MP front-facing camera, a substantial leap from the current 12MP sensor found in the iPhone 14 and 15 series. This increase in megapixels promises sharper selfies with more detail, especially when zooming in or cropping photos.

But the megapixel bump isn’t the only rumored improvement. The iPhone 17 is also expected to ditch the 5-element lens of the current generation and adopt a high-quality 6-element lens. This upgrade could lead to better light gathering, resulting in improved low-light performance and reduced image noise in selfies taken in dimly lit environments.

According to Kuo, this front-facing camera upgrade will be supplied by Genius, a major lens manufacturer. He predicts that the higher cost of the 24MP sensor and 6-element lens will contribute significantly to Genius’ revenue in the second half of 2025, further solidifying the rumor’s credibility.

It’s important to remember that these are still just rumors, and the iPhone 17 launch is over a year away. Apple notoriously keeps its cards close to its chest regarding upcoming devices, so the final specifications could differ from the leaks and predictions. However, Kuo’s track record of accurately predicting Apple’s plans makes this rumor particularly believable.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the iPhone 17’s selfie camera could be a game-changer for Apple and the smartphone photography landscape in general. This upgrade could attract selfie-loving users and further solidify Apple’s position as a leader in mobile photography.