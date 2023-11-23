iPhone 16 Leak Suggests Touch ID Remains a Relic of the Past

Rumors have swirled for years about Apple potentially bringing back Touch ID, its popular fingerprint authentication system, to its flagship smartphones. However, a new leak suggests that the company has no plans to resurrect the technology for the upcoming iPhone 16.

Key Highlights:

Apple reportedly has no plans to bring back Touch ID for the iPhone 16.

The company is said to be shutting down most of the equipment used to manufacture Touch ID chips.

Face ID is expected to remain the primary authentication method for iPhones.

Apple’s Farewell to Touch ID:

According to an integrated circuit expert on Weibo, Apple has begun shutting down most of the equipment used to manufacture Touch ID chips. The only remaining units are reportedly being used for the third-generation iPhone SE, indicating that Apple is focusing its efforts on Face ID, its facial recognition technology.

The report further claims that Apple is not developing any new Touch ID-related technologies, suggesting that the company has moved on from the authentication method. This news comes as a surprise to some, given that Touch ID has been a popular feature among iPhone users since its introduction in 2012.

Touch ID was a revolutionary feature when it was first introduced on the iPhone 5s in 2012. It was the first time that a mainstream smartphone had incorporated fingerprint authentication, and it quickly became a popular feature among users. Touch ID was praised for its convenience and security, and it made it easier than ever to unlock devices, make payments, and authorize purchases.

Face ID: The Future of iPhone Authentication:

Apple replaced Touch ID with Face ID in 2017 with the iPhone X. While Face ID has faced criticism for its occasional unreliability, it has become a standard feature on high-end iPhones. The company has continued to improve Face ID over the years, and the technology is now considered to be one of the most secure and convenient authentication methods available.

With Apple reportedly doubling down on Face ID, it is likely that the technology will remain the primary authentication method for iPhones for the foreseeable future. This means that users will have to rely on facial recognition to unlock their devices, make payments, and authorize purchases.

Apple is reportedly shutting down most of the equipment used to manufacture Touch ID chips, suggesting that the company has no plans to bring back the technology for the iPhone 16. Face ID is expected to remain the primary authentication method for iPhones, with Apple continuing to improve the technology’s reliability and security.