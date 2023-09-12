IPhone 15 Launching Today: What to Expect for Prices in India

The tech world is buzzing as Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 today at 10:30 PM IST. The launch event, dubbed “Wonderlust,” is highly anticipated not just globally but also in India, where Apple has a growing consumer base. But the question on everyone’s mind is, how much will the new iPhone 15 cost in India?

Expected Price Range

According to various sources, the pricing for the iPhone 15 series could be a mixed bag. Some reports suggest that Apple might maintain the existing pricing strategy, starting the iPhone 15 at its usual Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro model is rumored to experience a significant price hike.

iPhone 15: Expected to start at $799 (approximately Rs. 66,305)

iPhone 15 Plus: Might begin at $899 (about Rs. 74,604)

iPhone 15 Pro: Rumored to get a $100 price hike

iPhone 15 Pro Max: May bear a price tag of $1,299, up from last year’s $1,099

Color and Design

The iPhone 15 series is also expected to come in new color options, adding a fresh aesthetic to the already sleek design that Apple is known for.

Official Announcement Awaited

While these are speculations and leaks, the official prices for the Indian market will be revealed during the launch event tonight. The event will not only unveil the iPhone 15 but also possibly introduce other Apple products and updates.

Key Takeaways

The iPhone 15 series is launching today at 10:30 PM IST.

Prices could either remain the same or experience a hike, especially for the Pro models.

New color options are expected for the iPhone 15 series.

Official prices will be announced at the “Wonderlust” event tonight.

Stay tuned for the official announcement to get the most accurate and up-to-date information on the iPhone 15 series and its pricing in India.

Note: All information is based on leaks and speculations; official details will be confirmed at the launch event.