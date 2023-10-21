iOS 18 Unveiling Soon: AI Leap, Enhanced Siri, and More

Apple Inc. is gearing up for the announcement of its upcoming operating system, iOS 18, expected to be revealed during the WWDC 2024 keynote, typically held in the first week of June. This iteration aims to significantly bolster the AI capabilities of iPhones, keeping pace with industry leaders like Google and OpenAI.

Key Highlights:

Announcement expected at WWDC 2024 keynote.

Major Siri improvements with advanced language models.

Generative AI features anticipated to debut.

Supported devices likely from iPhone XR and newer models.

The tech community is abuzz with speculation as the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 approaches, where Apple is projected to unveil iOS 18. The announcement is likely to follow the tradition, occurring in the first week of June, with official dates expected to be released around April​.

A notable highlight of iOS 18 is the substantial improvement in artificial intelligence (AI) features. Reports suggest a significant enhancement in Siri’s capabilities, making it smarter through the integration of advanced language models​. Moreover, generative AI features are expected to be a key part of iOS 18’s foundation. According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, these features may roll out by late 2024, integrating cloud-based AI and on-device data processing to offer a more refined user experience​​.

The AI advancements are not merely confined to generative features. Apple’s team believes that its most advanced language model, Ajax GPT, could potentially surpass OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, indicating a significant leap in the conversational AI domain​​.

In terms of device compatibility, while the exact list of supported devices is yet to be confirmed, it’s anticipated that iPhones from the iPhone XR model and onwards will be compatible with iOS 18. This speculation is based on the pattern observed with the release of iOS 17, which saw the discontinuation of support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X models​​.

Additionally, each iOS update traditionally brings new emojis to the table, and iOS 18 is unlikely to be an exception. As Apple continues to enhance user interaction with more expressive emojis, the tech giant reaffirms its commitment to providing a rich and evolving user interface experience. Moreover, tech enthusiasts are keenly waiting to explore the beta version of iOS 18, which is likely to provide a glimpse into the innovative features and improvements in store for Apple’s user base.

The upcoming iOS 18 is poised to take a significant leap in enhancing the AI capabilities of iPhones, with substantial improvements in Siri and the introduction of generative AI features. As the tech community eagerly awaits the WWDC 2024 keynote, the list of supported devices and additional features remain a topic of speculation.