iOS 17.2: Unveiling Every New Feature and Change

Apple has released iOS 17.2, the latest update to its mobile operating system. This update brings a host of new features and improvements, including major advancements in accessibility, exciting additions to built-in apps, and subtle enhancements to the overall user experience.

Key highlights:

Accessibility features: Assistive Access, Live Speech, Personal Voice, Point and Speak

New features: Pets in Photos, Photos Album widget, Item sharing in Find My, Activity History in Home, Shopping Lists in Reminders, inline PDFs and document scans in Notes, new Memoji stickers

Improvements: App Shortcuts in Spotlight Top Hit, redesigned Sharing tab in Fitness, email or phone number sign-in, new drawing tools

Accessibility Features Take Center Stage

iOS 17.2 places a strong emphasis on accessibility, introducing several new features to empower all users. Assistive Access distils apps and experiences to their core functionalities, making them easier to navigate for users with cognitive impairments. Live Speech allows users to type what they want to say and have it spoken aloud during phone calls, FaceTime conversations, and in-person interactions. Personal Voice enables users who are at risk of losing their voice to create a synthetic voice that sounds like their own, which can be used with Live Speech. Additionally, Point and Speak in Magnifier Detection Mode utilizes the iPhone’s camera to read aloud text on physical objects with small labels.

Built-in Apps Get Major Upgrades

The Photos app receives several noteworthy improvements in iOS 17.2. Pets are now automatically recognized and surfaced in the People album, allowing users to easily view and manage photos of their furry companions. The Photos Album widget now allows users to display a specific album directly on their home screen, providing quick access to their favorite memories.

Find My gains a new feature called Item sharing, which enables users to share an AirTag or Find My network accessory with up to five others. This makes it easier to keep track of shared items like backpacks or keys. The Home app now features an Activity History section, displaying a recent timeline of events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors.

The Reminders app introduces automatic grouping of related items in Shopping Lists, making list organization more efficient. Notes now displays inline PDFs and document scans at full width, improving readability and annotation. Additionally, the Keyboard app gains several new Memoji stickers, adding more fun and expressiveness to digital communication.

Subtle Enhancements for a Refined Experience

Several subtle improvements enhance the overall user experience in iOS 17.2. Spotlight Top Hit now displays App Shortcuts, suggesting relevant actions within apps based on your search query. The Sharing tab in the Fitness app has been redesigned, highlighting your friends’ achievements and encouraging healthy competition. Users can now sign in to their iPhone using any email address or phone number associated with their Apple ID account, offering greater flexibility and convenience. Finally, the update introduces new drawing tools, providing more creative options for users who enjoy sketching and doodling on their devices.

iOS 17.2 delivers a significant update to the iPhone and iPad experience. With its focus on accessibility, exciting additions to built-in apps, and subtle user interface improvements, this update demonstrates Apple’s continued commitment to providing a powerful and accessible mobile platform for everyone.