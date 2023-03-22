Introducing Sub Mini, the Curvy Subwoofer that Drops Big Beats

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced Sonos Sub Mini, the wireless subwoofer that sets a new standard in its category for powerful, balanced bass. Building on the award-winning design of Sub, Sub Mini delivers rich, clear low-end in a more compact, cylindrical design. Available in matte black and white, Sub Mini will be available in India at INR 59,999.

“We’ve entered a more thoughtful era of streaming that prioritizes quality over quantity, with creators and platforms investing in immersive entertainment experiences that put premium sound at the forefront,” said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos. “Sub Mini is a welcome addition to the Sonos family, rounding out our home theatre product line-up so listeners can experience cinema-quality sound that makes them feel like the main character – or player – in their favorite content.”

Small but Mighty: Sub Mini Boosts Bass Across Movies, Music, Gaming, and More

On the heels of introducing two new soundbars – Beam and Ray – Sonos is expanding its home theatre lineup even further with Sub Mini, the brand’s new subwoofer that makes it easier than ever to supercharge your streaming experiences.

Bass without the Buzzkill: Dual custom woofers and advanced processing generate deep, dynamic low end while minimizing buzz, rattle, and distortion, helping you feel more immersed in every scene and song. Within the acoustically sealed cabinet, both woofers face inward to create a force-canceling effect that neutralizes distortion.

Dual custom woofers and advanced processing generate deep, dynamic low end while minimizing buzz, rattle, and distortion, helping you feel more immersed in every scene and song. Within the acoustically sealed cabinet, both woofers face inward to create a force-canceling effect that neutralizes distortion. Balanced Sound: Advanced digital signal processing maximizes bass response and reproduces the full-toned low frequencies expected from a much larger subwoofer while handling the low frequencies so paired speakers like Beam, Ray, One, or One SL can focus on more mid-range and high frequencies for a richer, more powerful sound experience all around.

Advanced digital signal processing maximizes bass response and reproduces the full-toned low frequencies expected from a much larger subwoofer while handling the low frequencies so paired speakers like Beam, Ray, One, or One SL can focus on more mid-range and high frequencies for a richer, more powerful sound experience all around. Pairs Well With: Drum up the drama in every movie scene by pairing Beam or Ray with Sub Mini, or drop it even lower on your at-home dance floor by making Sub Mini your Sonos One’s plus one.

Drum up the drama in every movie scene by pairing Beam or Ray with Sub Mini, or drop it even lower on your at-home dance floor by making Sub Mini your Sonos One’s plus one. Looking Great at Every Angle: Unlike other subwoofers, Sub Mini features a round design that allows it to blend naturally into your home aesthetic without taking too much space (or attention).

Unlike other subwoofers, Sub Mini features a round design that allows it to blend naturally into your home aesthetic without taking too much space (or attention). Seamless Set-Up: Add Sub Mini to your Sonos system in just a few taps on the Sonos app, mixing and matching with different Sonos speakers to create your perfect sound system, whether you’re hosting a housewarming party or movie night with friends. You can also fine-tune Sub Mini’s sound with Trueplay, which detects and adapts the speaker’s sound for reflections off of walls and furniture, giving you the best listening experience for your room and setup.

Sub Mini will be available at INR 59,999. For more information, please visit Sonos.com or follow along on