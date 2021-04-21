There are few things more relaxing than cracking open a couple of “cold ones” with the boys and watching the big game together. If you’re like many fans, then you probably even do a bit of live betting on the teams to see which person has to pay for pizza and beer the next game.

What if you could bet with real money on a sports betting site, though? Wouldn’t it be fun to wager $100 on your favorite NFL, NBA, or college sports team?

Although sportsbook betting has had a complicated history in the United States, sports betting is arguably one of America’s biggest pastimes. From legal betting in Vegas casinos to working under the table with underground bookies, sports bettors have always found a way to place wagers and do what they love most.

During the COVID-induced boredom, legal online sports betting saw a huge surge. New users were signing up with online casino and sportsbook sites at record rates and having as much fun as they would in a large-scale casino.

In today’s post, we’re going to discuss the legality of sports betting sites and show you how to start betting on sports online!

Is It Legal To Bet On Sports Online In The US?

First things first, though, let’s talk about the legality of online betting sites. We would never want to give you misinformation and then have you go break the law unknowingly. Unfortunately, it’s often hard to tell the legal online sportsbooks from the illegal betting sites, and you don’t want to get caught on the wrong side of the line.

The short answer is that sports betting is legal… when performed under certain situations. Although the federal government has strict laws against unregulated gambling (look up the Federal Wires Act), they usually leave it up to the individual state to decide its own laws regarding live sports betting and gaming.

Currently, around half of the states do allow bettors to wager money through regulated leagues such as DraftKings. However, the other half view gambling as a high-risk activity and have outlawed the practice. Today, restrictions are starting to loosen as the conservative, traditional laws are starting to be re-thought, but there’s still a long way to go before sportsbook sites are fully legal everywhere.

The best way to get around these restrictions, though, is to start placing bets through overseas betting sites. These platforms operate in countries where gambling is legal and you can participate in them by using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Ultimately, there’s no way for your activities to be tracked, and you’re not betting with US currency, so you’re technically not breaking any laws!

What States Allow Sports Betting Online?

As it stands, sports betting is legal to one degree or another in the following states:

Montana

Illinois

Michigan

New York

New Hampshire

Oregon

Nevada

Iowa

Indiana

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Colorado

West Virginia

Deleware

New Mexico

Arkansas

Tennessee

Washington D.C.

Mississippi

Several other state governments are in the process of passing bills to legalize sports gambling, but it could take a couple of years before new laws go into effect.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal In Canada?

Believe it or not, Canada actually has more restrictions than America! The only organizations that are allowed to run mobile sportsbooks platforms are the Native Indian reservations, which don’t have to adhere to the same laws as other Canadian provinces.

Wagering Crypto vs. Fiat With Online Betting Sites

As we alluded to above, the reason why the best online casino sites use Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is that it’s not as regulated and it provides users with a safe and secure method of transacting. Bitcoin is fully decentralized and it doesn’t belong to any one country. That being said, the gambling laws that apply to playing with US dollars don’t necessarily apply to a decentralized, unregulated cryptocurrency.

Although some sports betting platforms do allow users to make a deposit on their accounts using a credit card or a cash wire transfer, this usually isn’t recommended. Since these sites are overseas, there’s a higher chance of hacking or foul play by third-parties. This means that paying with crypto is a far more secure method of wagering, since little (if any) personal information needs to be exchanged.

Additionally, you may even get a first deposit bonus if you start wagering with crypto. And who doesn’t like free gambling credits?

How To Place Bets On A Sports Betting Site

Once you’ve created your first account on a site like BetUs.com.pa, placing bets is easy! All you need to do is make a deposit on your account, navigate to the sportsbook section of the site, and then browse through the list of games until you find the one that you want to wager on.

Once you find it, do a bit of research on the teams playing, try to predict the odds, place your bet, and then sit back and wait to collect your winnings!