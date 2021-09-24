We got a chance to have a conversation with Mr. Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Senior Marketing Manager & AC Business Unit Head, TCL. He is taking care of Marketing, Strategic Planning, New region business development, Future business opportunities for brand AI X IOT, multi-product connectivity, heading the Appliances business in India. We thank Mr. Gopal for answering our questions. The interview went like this:

Product launch- What all new launches are lined up?

Recently we have launched India’s first 4K HDR android 11 video call tv and the first mini led. These are the most advanced latest technologies that TCL has brought for Indian customers, with an India first approach we are continuously improving the technologies.

Further, we are expanding the categories with the launch of a complete range of washing machines in October. Starting from fully automatic top load 7,8,10 kg and fully automatic top load 6.5 kg, 7,7.5,8kg and semi-automatic 6.5,7,8,9,10 kg machines starting from 6,990 and fully automatic 13,990 having germ free wash technology, honeycomb crystal drum, 20 minutes quick wash, auto error diagnosis.

Future planning- How is the company going to expand their business?

In 2021 we have made TCL a home electronics and appliances brand with the launch of the latest smart AC and washing machines along with slide advanced televisions. We would strive towards the Ai x IoT smart home concept connecting multiple products and make consumer life more comfortable.

TCL market share- What is the market share of TCL in this electronics market?

Currently, we have close to 6% market share in TV and in 2022 our target is to achieve double growth reaches 12%.

Planning festive season- What new launches are coming up for the festivities & what is the company especially planning for this festive season?

Festive season as said our new line up of mini led and video call camera 4K series with Android 11 and we have tied with Kotak bank and provided up to 10,000 cashback on various models. Mention the promotion models with price and you buy we pay campaign exclusive festive season.