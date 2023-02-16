Intel Launches New Xeon Workstation Processors – the Ultimate Solution for Professionals

Intel today announced the new Intel® Xeon® W-3400 and Intel® Xeon W-2400 desktop workstation processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids), led by the Intel® Xeon® w9-3495X, Intel’s most powerful desktop workstation processor ever designed. Built for professional creators, these new Xeon processors provide massive performance for media and entertainment, engineering and data science professionals.

Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 processors provide the high-end computing foundation that today’s professionals require for the future of computing. Support for DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E gives professionals the cutting-edge platform technologies they require for the compute workloads of the future.

What It Offers: Available with up to 56 cores in a single socket, the top-end Intel Xeon w9-3495X processor features a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache, delivering up to 28% single-thread1 and up to 120% multithread performance improvements2 over the previous generation. And operational frequencies up to 4.8 gigahertz with Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 provide professional users with incredible compute performance in daily workloads.

Other platform features include:

Up to 105 megabytes of L3 cache for increased performance and data management.

Eight channels of DDR5 RDIMM memory support enables up to 4 terabytes of memory capacity and increased memory bandwidth for large data sets and memory-intensive workloads.

ECC memory and RAS technologies support improved integrity of critical data and system reliability.

Up to 112 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-3400 processors and up to 64 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-2400 processors for multi-GPUs, SSDs and network cards give professionals configuration flexibility to meet their next task.

Integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E for the latest network connectivity.

Comprehensive overclocking support for unlocked processors – including first-in-industry DDR5 XMP 3.0 RDIMM memory overclocking features. 3

3rd generation Intel® Deep Learning Boost (AMX, Bfloat16) delivers significantly more efficient deep learning acceleration for artificial intelligence training and inferencing.

Intel vPro enterprise technologies for hardware-enhanced security features, firmware version control and remote manageability enable easy system deployment into the enterprise environment.

Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 workstation processors will be available for pre-order Feb. 15 from industry partners, with system availability beginning in March. The recommended customer price for the Intel Xeon W Processor family starts at $359 (Xeon w3-2423) and scales up to $5,889 (Xeon w9-3495X).